Florida State safety Jammie Robinson announces he will forgo final season, enter NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three standout players from the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team are hoping to take their talents to the NFL. On Monday morning, head coach Nick Saban was joined by Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs in a press conference, where all three players announced they would declare themselves […]

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO