Florida State safety Jammie Robinson announces he will forgo final season, enter NFL Draft

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
WATCH: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs declare for NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three standout players from the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team are hoping to take their talents to the NFL. On Monday morning, head coach Nick Saban was joined by Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs in a press conference, where all three players announced they would declare themselves […]
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee
The transfer ended up making a larger impact with the Seminoles than anticipated.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell
Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announces his transfer to the Florida Gators.
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young announces intention to enter 2023 NFL draft where he could be top overall pick
Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young announced on Monday that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft where he could be the No. 1 overall pick.
Florida State star DT Fabien Lovett announces return for 2023
Another key Florida State Seminole is back for his senior season in the garnet and gold as redshirt junior Fabien Lovett announced he is returning for 2023. The Seminoles’ star defensive tackle announced his decision on New Year’s Day. Lovett originally came to FSU after a year as...
2024 Hot Board: Top receivers, tight ends on Florida State recruiting radar
Our latest Florida State football recruiting Hot Board looks at the top early targets for the Seminoles' 2024 class at receiver, tight end.
Comments / 0