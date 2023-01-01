ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Guests Shut Down Classic EPCOT Attraction

Whether choosing to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is full of amazing Parks and attractions to experience. EPCOT is one of the most unique Disney Parks because it’s known more for walking around, shopping, eating, and drinking rather than riding attractions. Of course, out of the attractions EPCOT does host, one of the most beloved is Living with the Land.
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
AOL Corp

Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral

The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

How To Experience All The Movie-Based Walt Disney World Attractions In Chronological Order

When we visit the Disney Parks, we all have our preferred order for checking out our favorite Disney attractions, whether those are rides, shows, or restaurants. Do we rope-drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then rush over to Space Mountain before slowing down with “it’s a small world”? Or perhaps start with a character breakfast and then mosey over to Big Thunder Mountain?
INDIANA STATE
WDW News Today

Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT

Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Trees Planted In EPCOT Construction Site Across From Creations Shop

Crews have planted trees behind the EPCOT construction walls directly in front of Creations Shop and Connections Café in World Celebration. Right now, in the winter, the trees are relatively bare. Plants are usually one of the last things installed during a construction project, so the trees are a...
WDW News Today

Universal Studios Florida Continues to Hint at Tribute Store Moving

Universal has added another clue about the upcoming move for the seasonal Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The store has been in the park’s New York area since its inception. The fake flyer added to the Tribute Store earlier this month was for a moving company that operates “from New York to Hollywood,” indicating it would be moving to the Hollywood area.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy