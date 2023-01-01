Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneytips.com
Guests Shut Down Classic EPCOT Attraction
Whether choosing to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is full of amazing Parks and attractions to experience. EPCOT is one of the most unique Disney Parks because it’s known more for walking around, shopping, eating, and drinking rather than riding attractions. Of course, out of the attractions EPCOT does host, one of the most beloved is Living with the Land.
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
AOL Corp
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
WDW News Today
New Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and More MagicBand+ Designs Available for Walt Disney World Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
A new selection of MagicBand+ designs, including Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and more, are now available for Walt Disney World Resort guests’ pre-arrival orders. None of the new designs are pre-arrival exclusive, so they should end up in the parks or online at shopDisney soon. Ratatouille MagicBand+ – $44.99 ($34.99...
WDW News Today
Complimentary New Year’s Eve Hats Limited to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Once Again
If you’re looking to rock in New Year’s Eve at Walt Disney World, you might be in need of some sweet headgear to help get in the spirit of 2023! Well it seems like you might be out of luck, because as with last year, these hats have been limited to distribution only at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels.
disneytips.com
How To Experience All The Movie-Based Walt Disney World Attractions In Chronological Order
When we visit the Disney Parks, we all have our preferred order for checking out our favorite Disney attractions, whether those are rides, shows, or restaurants. Do we rope-drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then rush over to Space Mountain before slowing down with “it’s a small world”? Or perhaps start with a character breakfast and then mosey over to Big Thunder Mountain?
WDW News Today
Former Guest Relations Cast Member Attempts to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom Utilidors, Repeatedly Rams Security With Stroller
A Florida man was arrested after he apparently got caught trying to sneak into the Magic Kingdom Utilidors last month. When confronted, the man took a stroller and ran over a Disney security guard’s foot repeatedly, according to an arrest report. Now the man, Eugene Zehner, is charged with...
WDW News Today
Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT
Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today
Trees Planted In EPCOT Construction Site Across From Creations Shop
Crews have planted trees behind the EPCOT construction walls directly in front of Creations Shop and Connections Café in World Celebration. Right now, in the winter, the trees are relatively bare. Plants are usually one of the last things installed during a construction project, so the trees are a...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Continues to Hint at Tribute Store Moving
Universal has added another clue about the upcoming move for the seasonal Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The store has been in the park’s New York area since its inception. The fake flyer added to the Tribute Store earlier this month was for a moving company that operates “from New York to Hollywood,” indicating it would be moving to the Hollywood area.
WDW News Today
‘Party Monorail’: Flashing Monorail Undercarriage Lights Celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World
Even the Monorails at Walt Disney World are celebrating New Year’s Eve! The undercarriage lights, which were added last September, are running a rolling pattern to create “party Monorails,” with effects like a party bus. We spotted a few different Monorails lighting up on their way through.
Mom's Story of 'Almost Dying' on Epcot's 'Soarin' Ride Is LOL Funny
This honestly could've happened to anyone.
