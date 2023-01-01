Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
Paris Hilton Shows How Celebrities Go Undercover at Disney Parks
Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
WATCH: Partially Frozen Niagara Falls Creates Stunning ‘Snowscape’ After Blizzard
In this viral video, Niagara Falls created a stunning “snowscape” after the blizzard in western New York. This footage was captured on December 27th, and NowThisNews shared a video on Twitter. The thirty-second clip features drone footage of the falls with a ‘winter wonderland’ effect. In the clip,...
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Water Park Closing on January 8 for Walt Disney World Marathon
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed all day on Sunday, January 8, 2023, so the park can be used for the Walt Disney World Marathon. Blizzard Beach will be between mile 20 and mile 22, near the end of the marathon course. Blizzard Beach was recently closed...
WDW News Today
New Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and More MagicBand+ Designs Available for Walt Disney World Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
A new selection of MagicBand+ designs, including Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and more, are now available for Walt Disney World Resort guests’ pre-arrival orders. None of the new designs are pre-arrival exclusive, so they should end up in the parks or online at shopDisney soon. Ratatouille MagicBand+ – $44.99 ($34.99...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
WDW News Today
Former Guest Relations Cast Member Attempts to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom Utilidors, Repeatedly Rams Security With Stroller
A Florida man was arrested after he apparently got caught trying to sneak into the Magic Kingdom Utilidors last month. When confronted, the man took a stroller and ran over a Disney security guard’s foot repeatedly, according to an arrest report. Now the man, Eugene Zehner, is charged with...
disneybymark.com
New 100th Anniversary Disneyland Journals Available at Walt Disney World
A new set of three Disneyland journals, part of the “Disney Eras” collection honoring the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, is available at Walt Disney World. We found the set in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Disneyland Journals Set – $29.99. The journals...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
Get a Disney 50th Anniversary Item For Nearly 50% OFF Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios is the ultimate icon of the park. You can see the top of the attraction from far away, and for many this...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
WDW News Today
New ‘Greatest in the Galaxy’ Star Wars MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World
Let a loved one know they’re the “greatest in the galaxy” (or let the world know you are) with a new “Star Wars” MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World. “Greatest in the Galaxy” Star Wars MagicBand+ – $44.99. The newest Star Wars MagicBand+ design...
