Read full article on original website
Related
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Sports World Reacts To College Football Playoff TV Ratings
The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals marked the first time in its history that both games came down to the wire and were decided by one score. That made for some compelling football that fans were glued to - and the numbers reflect it. ESPN just announced the ratings for...
Preview Paw Prints: Wichita State Shockers
Cincinnati has not won a road game, or a game when trailing at the half this season.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games
The dust will soon settle on Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal games, and the matchup for the national championship game will soon be set. And RJ Young will break it all down with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which college football fans will be able to take in right here.
Yardbarker
CFB roundup: No. 16 Tulane stuns No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl
Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas.
College Football: The Big Ten, big in name only, failed again
There is more than one measurement for success in college football. The one most treasured by college football fans is winning on a big stage and the grandest of the stages is a National Championship game. By that standard the Big Ten (B1G) is such a non-factor, the conference can...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay crew picks Illinois' ReliaQuest Bowl matchup vs. Mississippi State
College GameDay is holding a special Monday morning broadcast on Jan. 2 to preview all of the bowl games on the day. During their preview, the GameDay crew tackled predictions for Illinois’ ReliaQuest Bowl appearance vs. Mississippi State. It is bound to be an emotional showdown with the Bulldogs playing in honor of late head coach Mike Leach who passed away after the season ended.
ESPN Computer's Top 25 Heading Into The Playoff Tonight
College Football Playoff day is here. In a couple of hours, the first College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off, when No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in Arizona. Later tonight, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta. Ahead of the College Football Playoff,...
Comments / 0