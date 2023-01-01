Jim Harbaugh and Michigan trailed TCU 51-45 in what’s turned out to be an exciting Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines cut it to a 6-point deficit with just over 3 minutes remaining. With Harbaugh having 3 timeouts left on the Horned Frogs’ ensuing possession, he opted not to call them until a series of runs by TCU to bleed time. By the time he used his 1st one, there was 1 minute, 7 seconds left in regulation.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO