History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia's comeback in Peach Bowl, similarities with TCU
Following Georgia’s impressive comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reflected on the win and talked about the game ahead against TCU during an appearance on College GameDay on ESPN. Georgia, led by Stetson Bennett, crawled back into the game and ultimately won as...
First and 10: TCU is formidable, but Georgia's biggest hurdle is the unrelenting pressure to repeat
They’re defending a national championship and protecting an unbeaten season. And they’re running on fumes. “Our players have had a long season,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. With 1 defining game to go. There are 2 ways to look at Georgia avoiding the cliff in the Peach...
Hayes: Georgia vs. TCU is exactly what college football needed -- January Jubilation
We’ve waited 9 years for this defining moment, a day when the College Football Playoff truly became the spectacle it was meant to be. Rejoice, everyone. We finally have March in January. Two thrilling semifinal games in the greatest day in the history of the Playoff semifinals. And more...
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime
The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
Michigan sees final offensive play of Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU fail in embarrassing fashion
Michigan’s final offensive play of the Fiesta Bowl was a perfect encapsulation of the CFP semifinal between the Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs; Pure chaos. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy fumbled the snap on 4th and 10 with the clock ticking ever closer to zeroes. A Michigan offensive lineman picked it up and lateralled to running back Donovan Edwards, who flung it forward in a desperate attempt for a first down. It was never close and Michigan turned it over on downs.
Kirby Smart describes the faith he has in Georgia players, especially Stetson Bennett
Hardly anyone drew up the closeness in the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and there were several factors it came down to outside of just the missed field goal that allowed Georgia to get by with the 42-41 victory. “They connect, they really believe in...
Kirby Smart says Georgia WRs were motivated by hype for Ohio State receiving corps
Georgia’s wide receiver room entered the Peach Bowl with a collective chip on its shoulder. The Bulldogs heard all the hype for Ohio State’s pass-catchers and sought to make a statement in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Kirby Smart credited wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon with delivering...
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
Slippery playing surface at Fiesta Bowl drawing reaction on social media
State Farm Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVII in February. Before that, the Glendale, Ariz. stadium is playing host to the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan. TCU took an early 7-0 lead behind a pick-6 thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy,...
Rapid Reaction: TCU holds off Michigan to win wild College Football Playoff semifinal
Rapid Reactions Presented by — TCU has made a habit out of coming from behind to win this year. But on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the Horned Frogs did something different. After stopping a head-scratching Philly Special attempt from Michigan on the game’s opening...
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
Jim Harbaugh getting shredded for clock management late in Fiesta Bowl
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan trailed TCU 51-45 in what’s turned out to be an exciting Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines cut it to a 6-point deficit with just over 3 minutes remaining. With Harbaugh having 3 timeouts left on the Horned Frogs’ ensuing possession, he opted not to call them until a series of runs by TCU to bleed time. By the time he used his 1st one, there was 1 minute, 7 seconds left in regulation.
