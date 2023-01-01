ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime

The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan sees final offensive play of Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU fail in embarrassing fashion

Michigan’s final offensive play of the Fiesta Bowl was a perfect encapsulation of the CFP semifinal between the Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs; Pure chaos. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy fumbled the snap on 4th and 10 with the clock ticking ever closer to zeroes. A Michigan offensive lineman picked it up and lateralled to running back Donovan Edwards, who flung it forward in a desperate attempt for a first down. It was never close and Michigan turned it over on downs.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Slippery playing surface at Fiesta Bowl drawing reaction on social media

State Farm Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVII in February. Before that, the Glendale, Ariz. stadium is playing host to the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan. TCU took an early 7-0 lead behind a pick-6 thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy,...
GLENDALE, AZ
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jim Harbaugh getting shredded for clock management late in Fiesta Bowl

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan trailed TCU 51-45 in what’s turned out to be an exciting Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines cut it to a 6-point deficit with just over 3 minutes remaining. With Harbaugh having 3 timeouts left on the Horned Frogs’ ensuing possession, he opted not to call them until a series of runs by TCU to bleed time. By the time he used his 1st one, there was 1 minute, 7 seconds left in regulation.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy