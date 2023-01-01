ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa's Gathering Place welcomes 10 millionth guest on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gathering Place welcomed its ten millionth guest Sunday morning. To start the new 2023 year, Steven and Maria Burns along with their two children Alice and Nathaniel visited the park. To recognize the milestone, staff gifted the Burns family with a special bag filled...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early

While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early. Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family. This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a...
KTUL

Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Restore Hope Ministries working to spread the warmth to Tulsans in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While the weather has warmed up over the past few days, winter temperatures are still ahead. Help make this winter a little warmer, and safer, for people in need. NewsChannel 8 has partnered with Restore Hope Ministries to help “Spread the Warmth” to families right...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis to host dedication of new Warren Clinic Owasso facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Saint Francis Health System will host community leaders, physicians, and staff for the dedication of the Warren Clinic Owasso facility. Parts of the clinic will be open in the afternoon. The facility is located near 116th Street North and Highway 169 and is...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk

TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 person dead after house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in north Tulsa near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street Monday morning. Firefighters say one person died. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy