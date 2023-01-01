Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Tulsa's Gathering Place welcomes 10 millionth guest on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gathering Place welcomed its ten millionth guest Sunday morning. To start the new 2023 year, Steven and Maria Burns along with their two children Alice and Nathaniel visited the park. To recognize the milestone, staff gifted the Burns family with a special bag filled...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Locals flock to Sapulpa restaurant to enjoy last meal before its closure
SAPULPA, Okla. — Freddie’s Bar-B-Que and Steak House has closed its doors for good in Sapulpa, but during their last few days, people lined up all the way around the front of the building to get in and enjoy their favorite restaurant one last time. The iconic restaurant...
news9.com
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
News On 6
Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early
While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early. Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family. This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a...
KTUL
Tulsa Symphony to partner with TU greek life for January concert benefiting philanthropies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Symphony announced its upcoming concert is in partnership with Greek Life at the University of Tulsa for a friendly competition. Each sorority and fraternity at TU is affiliated with a philanthropy that they work year-round to raise money for. Every fraternity and sorority...
KTUL
Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
KTUL
Restore Hope Ministries working to spread the warmth to Tulsans in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While the weather has warmed up over the past few days, winter temperatures are still ahead. Help make this winter a little warmer, and safer, for people in need. NewsChannel 8 has partnered with Restore Hope Ministries to help “Spread the Warmth” to families right...
One dead after fire at north Tulsa home
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene. We'll keep updating as we learn more about the fire and the victim.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
KTUL
Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
KTUL
Saint Francis to host dedication of new Warren Clinic Owasso facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Saint Francis Health System will host community leaders, physicians, and staff for the dedication of the Warren Clinic Owasso facility. Parts of the clinic will be open in the afternoon. The facility is located near 116th Street North and Highway 169 and is...
KTUL
Bartlesville police provide free, safe transportation to residents on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department once again offered rides to residents on New Year's Eve to ensure everyone arrived safe. BPD reported that they provided 10 rides by request to transport residents home. They also reported no DUI arrests, zero traffic accidents, and only one alcohol-related...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso gears up for upcoming 2023 film opportunities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said on Wednesday that Oklahoma will welcome new film projects to the Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso in the new year. The facility measures 27,000 square feet and is equipped with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. This includes pro-grade editing...
KTUL
City of Claremore offering free Christmas tree disposal for residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore is offering free Christmas tree disposal for utility customers. Crews will be collecting trees on Friday, Jan. 6. If you would like to schedule a pickup, you can call 918-341-0457, extension 286. The deadline to request a pickup is 12 p.m....
KTUL
Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police mourns loss of founding member
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Fort Gibson Fraternal of Police announced on Wednesday that one of its founding members of Lodge 209 has passed. Fort Gibson FOP says Bill Parris served the residents honorably as a peace officer for many years until becoming a Muskogee Public Schools officer. He...
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk
TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
KTUL
1 person dead after house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in north Tulsa near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street Monday morning. Firefighters say one person died. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0