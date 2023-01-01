ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kibskbov.com

Caltrans Completes Safety Project on US 395

MONO COUNTY — Caltrans announced today it has completed a project to improve safety on U.S. Highway 395 in Mono County. The $21.4 million project includes $13 million in federal funding for the construction phase. Engineers identified this stretch of U.S. 395 for improvements that would increase traveler safety...
MONO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
sierrawave.net

Angelina Irene Vassar June 28, 1940 to December 19, 2022

Angelina Irene Vassar passed away quietly on December 19, 2022 at Renown Hospital in Reno. Nevada after suffering a stroke. She was 82 years old. Angelina was born, Angelina Irene. Cordero in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico on June 28, 1940. Angelina’s first marriage was to Jack Richardson and they lived...
BENTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy