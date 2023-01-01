Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Daily
Jared Greenspan: As Michigan’s season ends, it can only blame itself
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Luke Schoonmaker laid a bone-crunching block, Donovan Edwards burst through the gaping hole and it all felt like déjà vu. Edwards opened Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl with a 54-yard run, whipping the sizable contingent of Michigan fans inside State Farm Stadium into an immediate frenzy. And you had seen this script before: Edwards ripped off similar runs against Ohio State and Purdue, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship in the process.
For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’
A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end
JJ McCarthy made a big promise after his Michigan Wolverines’ season came to an end on Saturday. Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the CFP semifinal game between the teams at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. TCU wanted to make McCarthy beat them, and the sophomore failed to do so. McCarthy threw two... The post JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review
Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
Michigan Daily
Renewed effort leads Michigan to dominant bounce back win over Maryland
There’s New Year’s resolutions, and then there’s the Michigan men’s basketball team’s performance against Maryland. A mere three days after falling to Central Michigan on their home floor despite being heavy favorites — punctuating the Wolverines’ unimpressive start to the season — Michigan came out on New Year’s Day unrecognizable from its late 2022 self.
Look: Postgame Photo Of J.J. McCarthy Is Going Viral
The Michigan Wolverines fell short of their lofty national title hopes on Saturday, ending the calendar year with a 51-45 upset loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. After the game, UM quarterback J.J. McCarthy stayed on the field throughout the postgame ceremony, taking in the moment to use it as motivation for next season.
Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game
Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, Michigan’s offense fails to deliver
Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
Michigan Daily
Turnovers prove costly as Michigan falls to Ohio State, 66-57
Every game offers an opportunity for a team to prove itself. Especially for the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team — which has embraced an underdog mentality this season — each and every contest provides a chance for the Wolverines to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.
Michigan Daily
Against hometown foe, Dickinson dominates
There is no love lost between junior center Hunter Dickinson and Maryland. Although Dickinson attended DeMatha Catholic High School — located just 2.4 miles from College Park — the Terrapins overlooked his abilities, putting almost no effort into recruiting him. Throughout his collegiate career thus far, Dickinson has made a point of showing Maryland what they missed out on when the Michigan men’s basketball team faces it. On Sunday, that was certainly clear.
Look: Michigan Fans Are Furious With Late Targeting Decision
The TCU Horned Frogs just stunned the college football world. Defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and will await the winner of Georgia and Ohio State later this evening. One of the biggest ...
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Jim Harbaugh Has 1 Major Regret From Saturday's Game
The Michigan Wolverines entered their playoff matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs as the heavy favorites. Someone forgot to tell the Horned Frogs, though. In his first year as the team's head coach, Sonny Dykes led TCU to the College Football Playoff, but he had dreams of much more than that.
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
wsjmsports.com
Column: Detroit Catholic League expansion could have ripple effect in SW Michigan.
A few months ago, the Detroit Catholic League (CHSL), the league made up of entirely Catholic based schools in and around Detroit, announced the league would be expanding starting with the 2023 school year. The league would be adding six new member schools. Five of them would be based in...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
