Morgantown, WV

WVU confirms Bilal Marshall as receivers coach

As reported by BlueGoldNews.com last week, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has hired former graduate assistant Bilal Marshall to coach the wide receivers. "I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach," Brown said. "He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again."
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma State holds on late, beats West Virginia, 67-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night. The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.
STILLWATER, OK
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU

There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State

It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Southern girls split with Liberty, Lewis Co. at Holiday Tournament

WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement this past week as they split results at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic hosted by Lewis County High School. It opened its tournament slate last Thursday with a 56-42 victory over the Liberty Harrison Mountaineers before...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WESTON, WV
Charles Tasker

KINGWOOD — Charles “Charlie” W. Tasker, Sr., 91, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood. He was born in Oakland on Aug. 8, 1931, a son of the late Noah S. and Cora M. (Baker) Tasker.
KINGWOOD, WV
Doris McKenzie

FROSTBURG — Doris Louise McKenzie, 87, of Frostburg, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born Feb. 26, 1935, in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late Harold Lee and Velma Louise (Wilson) McKenzie Sr.
FROSTBURG, MD
Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A high speed chase involving a motorcyle Friday afternoon has led to the arrest of Ryan Thomas Wright, according to a post on the Upshur County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Wright is charged with one felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

