Consequence

The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
EW.com

Anita Pointer, member of Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, dies at 74

Anita Pointer, a member of the Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, famous for hits like "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)," died Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 74. Her publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed that Pointer was "surrounded by family at the time of her death"...
Consequence

Miley Cyrus Announces New Single “Flowers”

New year, new Miley. To ring in 2023, Miley Cyrus has announced a brand new single called “Flowers,” which will be released on January 13th. Watch a teaser trailer for the song below. The announcement of Cyrus’ new single coincided with her New Year’s Eve NBC special which...
Consequence

David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Perform “Let’s Dance”: Watch

David Byrne rang in the New Year by teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a two-song collaborative performance featuring renditions of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and his own “Everybody’s Coming to My House.” Additionally, Byrne backed Sia for her performance of “Unstoppable.” Watch the replay below.
Consequence

Courtney Love: Lana Del Rey and Kurt Cobain “Are the Only Two True Musical Geniuses”

Courtney Love showered Lana Del Rey with the ultimate praise in a new interview, likening the pop singer to her late husband Kurt Cobain. “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known,” Love said during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast (via Stereogum). “And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.” Love specifically cited Lana Del Rey reciting Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and Nirvana covering Meat Puppets on MTV Unplugged as examples of how the two musicians “Spielberged” it.
Consequence

Halsey’s 10 Best Songs

There aren’t many self-release success stories quite like that of Halsey. When her original song “Ghost” was released to SoundCloud back in 2014, it instantly began to gain attention. With her very first release, Halsey was already on the map. In the years since, Halsey has become...
Consequence

Bob Dylan Says He’s a Fan of Eminem, Metallica, and Wu-Tang Clan

Bob Dylan likes modern music so much that he literally wrote the book on it — or, at least, a book on it: the contentious The Philosophy of Modern Song. The legendary musician went into further detail about his own personal listening habits, however, in a new Q&A with The Wall Street Journal, revealing that his roster of favorite artists includes Eminem, Metallica, Wu-Tang Clan, The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and more.
OREGON STATE
Consequence

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45

Modest Mouse co-founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer. The band’s frontman Isaac Brock announced Green’s passing in a Facebook message posted shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”
Consequence

Beyond the Boys’ Club: Pioneering Rocker Leather Leone

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Leather Leone.
Consequence

Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Covers

Covers have always been an integral part of the Foo Fighters lore. From Dave Grohl’s early demo doodling to extended live medleys to the late Taylor Hawkins’ fan-favorite side project Chevy Metal, the Foo’s love to pay homage to their influences — and have a damn good time while doing it too.
Consequence

Every Album by The Replacements Ranked From Worst to Best

This feature originally ran in August 2013, but we’re dusting it off in celebration of Paul Westerberg’s birthday on December 31st. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of everyone’s favorite Trouble Boys.
Consequence

Billy Joel and Producer Phil Ramone Captured Collaborative Magic on The Stranger: The Opus

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. The Stranger didn’t just mark Billy Joel’s critical breakthrough, but the beginning of a decade-long creative partnership with producer Phil Ramone. Together, the two would create some of the most lasting songs in music, and it all began with those first sessions in the summer of 1977.
Consequence

Consequence

