Showbiz411
musictimes.com
Anita Pointer obituary
Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
EW.com
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Live Album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster: Stream
Zach Bryan has made a strong statement with the title of his surprise new live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), and vowed to embark on a 2023 tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Stream the LP below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single “Flowers”
New year, new Miley. To ring in 2023, Miley Cyrus has announced a brand new single called “Flowers,” which will be released on January 13th. Watch a teaser trailer for the song below. The announcement of Cyrus’ new single coincided with her New Year’s Eve NBC special which...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” Mashup: Watch
With CNN prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from getting sloshed on air, Miley Cyrus was left to shoulder the weight of delivering entertaining New Year’s Eve programming. Fortunately, Cyrus delivered in a big way with her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. We...
David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Perform “Let’s Dance”: Watch
David Byrne rang in the New Year by teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a two-song collaborative performance featuring renditions of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and his own “Everybody’s Coming to My House.” Additionally, Byrne backed Sia for her performance of “Unstoppable.” Watch the replay below.
Courtney Love: Lana Del Rey and Kurt Cobain “Are the Only Two True Musical Geniuses”
Courtney Love showered Lana Del Rey with the ultimate praise in a new interview, likening the pop singer to her late husband Kurt Cobain. “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known,” Love said during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast (via Stereogum). “And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.” Love specifically cited Lana Del Rey reciting Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and Nirvana covering Meat Puppets on MTV Unplugged as examples of how the two musicians “Spielberged” it.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Halsey’s 10 Best Songs
There aren’t many self-release success stories quite like that of Halsey. When her original song “Ghost” was released to SoundCloud back in 2014, it instantly began to gain attention. With her very first release, Halsey was already on the map. In the years since, Halsey has become...
Bob Dylan Says He’s a Fan of Eminem, Metallica, and Wu-Tang Clan
Bob Dylan likes modern music so much that he literally wrote the book on it — or, at least, a book on it: the contentious The Philosophy of Modern Song. The legendary musician went into further detail about his own personal listening habits, however, in a new Q&A with The Wall Street Journal, revealing that his roster of favorite artists includes Eminem, Metallica, Wu-Tang Clan, The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and more.
Morrissey Announces Label Split, Says Miley Cyrus Wants Off His New Album
Morrissey spent this past Christmas weekend as the bearer of bad news about his career. Not only did the ex-Smiths singer reveal he has split from his record label, but he also claimed Miley Cyrus wants to be taken off his “hidden” album Bonfire of Teenagers. Both announcements...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45
Modest Mouse co-founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer. The band’s frontman Isaac Brock announced Green’s passing in a Facebook message posted shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Pioneering Rocker Leather Leone
Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Leather Leone.
Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Covers
Covers have always been an integral part of the Foo Fighters lore. From Dave Grohl’s early demo doodling to extended live medleys to the late Taylor Hawkins’ fan-favorite side project Chevy Metal, the Foo’s love to pay homage to their influences — and have a damn good time while doing it too.
Every Album by The Replacements Ranked From Worst to Best
This feature originally ran in August 2013, but we’re dusting it off in celebration of Paul Westerberg’s birthday on December 31st. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of everyone’s favorite Trouble Boys.
Billy Joel and Producer Phil Ramone Captured Collaborative Magic on The Stranger: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. The Stranger didn’t just mark Billy Joel’s critical breakthrough, but the beginning of a decade-long creative partnership with producer Phil Ramone. Together, the two would create some of the most lasting songs in music, and it all began with those first sessions in the summer of 1977.
Dave Grohl and Friends Cover Randy Newman’s “I Love LA”: Watch
Winter, that occasionally charming burden, is not shared equally, as Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin reminded us on the eighth and final night of Hanukkah with their cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love LA.”. Like previous covers in Season 3 of the Hanukkah Series, “I Love LA” was...
