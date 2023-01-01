College Football World Reacts To Thrilling Georgia vs. Ohio State Ending

The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the second straight season.

Down 38-24 entering the fourth quarter, Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs came all the way back to defeat the Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.

College football fans have been treated to two exceptional semifinal matchups this New Year's Eve. Let's see what the football world is saying about Georgia's incredible come-from-behind Peach Bowl victory.

"What a game!!!!!!!!!!! Go Dawgs and Happy New Year for the east coast," one Georgia fan said in the aftermath of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal.

Another Bulldogs supporter said, "so hyped that game had me shaking."

Some are even saying that tonight's matchup between Ohio State and Georgia was the de facto National Championship Game.

"This was the National Championship can't convince me otherwise," twitter user Bailey claimed on Saturday.

Let's all hope that the official College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU lives up to the hype generated by today's semifinal matchups.

You can catch the title game between the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs on January 9th at 7:30 EST on ESPN.