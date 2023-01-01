ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit

By Lauren Merola
 2 days ago

Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting.

Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit clean. Harrison was taken to the sidelines after and treated by medical personnel.

"As much as I hate Ohio State this dirty hit is the reason they lost," a Michigan alum tweeted .

The hit wiped Harrison from the game, a devastating 42-41 loss to Georgia. Before his exit, Harrison caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

"Difference in the game. If not targeting it’s pass interference," one fan tweeted .

The Bulldogs struggled to stop quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offense. Ohio State tight end Cade Stover left the game early and was taken to the hospital with back spasms. The team was also without stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The loss of Harrison was a kick to an already-down Ohio State.

Coulter Paugh
2d ago

The refs kept calling bad plays all game. That was only one play. What about the face mask on the 1st play that was overlooked. Or the fact they got the play snapped off on 4th down before Kirby Smart called timeout, to this play. There a bunch of bad calls or no calls the entire game. Plus, the Commentators were taking sides for Georgia it seemed.

FoolKiller☠️
2d ago

Great Game. Sadly the only way to win is by being able to cheap shot a player and not being penalized

Slotto Scot
1d ago

plus giving Georgia player a catch that clearly hit the field which would have halted that drive, but that's the way it goes, nobody wanted the Bickeyes to win, except Buckeye fans. Glad to see TCU hand TTUN there butts though, only good news yesterday.

