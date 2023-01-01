Read full article on original website
Reata Cook To Begin Her Role As Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023
Now that the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming is officially hers, a Sheridan County Cowgirl isn’t waiting long to represent the Cowboy State. As of this past Sunday (January 1st), Reata Cook now holds the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023. Part of her duties will be to represent...
(PHOTOS) New Year snowstorm blankets Casper and Wyoming on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Several inches of snow fell in the Casper area starting Sunday, and snow continues to fall on Monday. Some businesses closed due to the storm, but Interstate 25 remained open on Monday with no unnecessary travel warnings. Swaths of Interstate 80 were closed as of noon Monday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
2022 In Wyoming Defined By Conflict, Inflation, Change And Prosperity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was a year of conflict and change for many, but no matter how great their losses, they still gathered with loved ones and friends – and sometimes even strangers – to celebrate a new year. Brianna Given, 23,...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
Cowboy State Daily In 2022: A Year Of Ups And Downs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Like anything in life, it was a roller coaster for Cowboy State Daily in 2022. Tremendous highs and a tremendous low. Our readership exploded this year. We now have more than 40,000 subscribers to our daily newsletter — which is the...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
A Wyoming Cowboy
Hiram “Hi” Kelly was one of the first pioneer ranchers who became successful in Wyoming. See page 4.
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of December 22 – 30, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Dec. 22 – 30, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Dec. 22:. Ida Marie Franc, 82, Las...
Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
Gordon Calls For Dialogue Over Heated Social Media Divisiveness In Monday Inauguration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During Monday’s inauguration ceremony at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Gov. Mark Gordon laid out his vision for the next four years, expressing a desire for unity and teamwork among all Wyoming residents. “We must work together to begin this...
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
More Montanans are considering 'green burials'
Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023
January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
I live in Colorado and love the snow. I think these 3 states are the best for winter adventures, from dog sledding to wildlife safaris.
From fat tire biking in Wyoming to riding a winter train past Alaska's snowy mountains, here are some of my favorite places to visit in the winter.
‘Hasn’t Set In Yet,’ Says Widow Of Wyoming EMT Killed Last Week While On Duty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashley Harris sent a text to her husband the morning Dec. 21 wishing him good morning and asking him how he was doing. She never received a response. “Obviously, a couple hours later (I) figured out why,” she said. Her...
Snow Showers With a High Near 25
Accumulating snow will continue through late this evening across central and eastern Wyoming. Gusty winds will create blowing snow from Rock Springs to South Pass. Snow increases in the west tonight. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow before 10am. High near 25. Blustery,...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
