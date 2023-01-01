Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO