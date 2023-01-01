Northwestern seeks its sixth straight victory when it hosts Ohio State in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday. The Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) are off to their best start since 2016-17 when they opened 12-2. That team lost to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “We talked...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO