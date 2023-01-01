ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTRF

Northwestern’s staunch defense challenges Ohio State

Northwestern seeks its sixth straight victory when it hosts Ohio State in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday. The Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) are off to their best start since 2016-17 when they opened 12-2. That team lost to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “We talked...
EVANSTON, IL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH

