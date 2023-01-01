Read full article on original website
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Sad Dog Surrendered to Shelter Because Owner 'Didn't Connect with Him'
You’ll have to get a tissue ready for this story. It’ll shatter your heart into pieces. And the worst part is that this happens all too often to animals. Meet Hunter. This adorable dog housed at Dog Tales Rescue in Ontario, Canada was surrendered to the shelter because his owner didn’t connect with him anymore. Ugh, our hearts. Watch this clip from TikTok user @dogtalerescue to find out why Hunter’s owners gave him up.
French Bulldog Has Toddler-Style Meltdown Over His 'Pup Patty' Taking Too Long
TikTok user @WalterGeoffrey recently uploaded a truly tragic video showing how her French Bulldog Walter reacts when his special restaurant treat is late being served to him. If you have children, you're going to realize their hungry meltdowns are no match for Walter's.
They claimed a Disneyland actor hit their child, so Pooh took the stand
In April 1980, a nondescript Orange County courtroom was packed to the gills with spectators watching Winnie the Pooh take the stand.
Dog's Reaction to Reuniting with Mom After Transatlantic Flight Is Everything
Traveling by plane with your fur babies isn't always easy. Those with service animals or smaller dogs are able to bring them on the flight. But for medium-sized dogs and larger, it's quite the headache.
Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’
The names “Abbey Road Studios” and “McCartney” are so intertwined as to be almost synonymous. The studio, located on the now universally known Abbey Road in north London, is where Paul McCartney and his bandmates recorded most of their albums, eventually naming their seventh after the road itself (the studio, then still known as EMI Recording Studios, was subsequently renamed in honor of the album).
Pug Is Best Friends With Owner's Lookalike Dog Statue: 'A Good Listener'
Kamerin Bazemore told Newsweek her pug Maggie has been best pals with her metal doggy doppelganger ever since they got her home.
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
Ghosts Included: Historic Kansas Home Featured on 'Haunted in the Heartland' Asking for $105K
A historic house from 1880 featuring original details is for sale for the low, low price of $105,000. But there is a catch. The buyer must get along with the ghosts. The home has drawn some attention for its spooky reputation. “It has been on 'Haunted in the Heartland' and...
Dog Mom's Sweet Puppy Adoption Story Is So Full of Love
If you ever wondered whether or not videos of animals that live in shelters work, this is your sign. TikTok user @jessibrugali originally saw this adorable pup online. He needed a forever home and someone to adopt him. So she stepped right on up.
Bay Area chefs predict 2023's biggest restaurant trends
Say goodbye to espresso martinis and hello to ube.
Watch this golden retriever master the art of opening the door to play with his best friend
We’ve all had the experience of wanting something right there and feeling it’s always just beyond reach. It’s never been cuter, though, than in this video of a sweet golden retriever desperately trying to let his friend inside and not quite making it. We can’t blame the intelligent animal who succeeds in opening the door over and over, refusing to give up until the two are reunited. All told, the dog opens the door nine times until his best friend manages to get a proper hold of it (we counted, so you don’t have to). You’ll definitely get a pick-me-up while constantly hitting repeat on this video posted to r/AnimalsBeingBros from Redditor VowXhing.
