Washington State

Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Sad Dog Surrendered to Shelter Because Owner 'Didn't Connect with Him'

Meet Hunter. This adorable dog housed at Dog Tales Rescue in Ontario, Canada was surrendered to the shelter because his owner didn't connect with him anymore.
pethelpful.com

French Bulldog Has Toddler-Style Meltdown Over His 'Pup Patty' Taking Too Long

TikTok user @WalterGeoffrey recently uploaded a truly tragic video showing how her French Bulldog Walter reacts when his special restaurant treat is late being served to him. If you have children, you're going to realize their hungry meltdowns are no match for Walter's.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Reuniting with Mom After Transatlantic Flight Is Everything

Traveling by plane with your fur babies isn't always easy. Those with service animals or smaller dogs are able to bring them on the flight. But for medium-sized dogs and larger, it's quite the headache.
SFGate

Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’

The names “Abbey Road Studios” and “McCartney” are so intertwined as to be almost synonymous. The studio, located on the now universally known Abbey Road in north London, is where Paul McCartney and his bandmates recorded most of their albums, eventually naming their seventh after the road itself (the studio, then still known as EMI Recording Studios, was subsequently renamed in honor of the album).
SFGate

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
ARKANSAS STATE
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Sweet Puppy Adoption Story Is So Full of Love

TikTok user @jessibrugali originally saw this adorable pup online. He needed a forever home and someone to adopt him. So she stepped right on up.
pawtracks.com

Watch this golden retriever master the art of opening the door to play with his best friend

We’ve all had the experience of wanting something right there and feeling it’s always just beyond reach. It’s never been cuter, though, than in this video of a sweet golden retriever desperately trying to let his friend inside and not quite making it. We can’t blame the intelligent animal who succeeds in opening the door over and over, refusing to give up until the two are reunited. All told, the dog opens the door nine times until his best friend manages to get a proper hold of it (we counted, so you don’t have to). You’ll definitely get a pick-me-up while constantly hitting repeat on this video posted to r/AnimalsBeingBros from Redditor VowXhing.

