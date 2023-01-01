ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Hollywood Reporter

Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
SFGate

Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’

The names “Abbey Road Studios” and “McCartney” are so intertwined as to be almost synonymous. The studio, located on the now universally known Abbey Road in north London, is where Paul McCartney and his bandmates recorded most of their albums, eventually naming their seventh after the road itself (the studio, then still known as EMI Recording Studios, was subsequently renamed in honor of the album).

