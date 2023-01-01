Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
musictimes.com
Anita Pointer Dead: Cause of Death and Net Worth of Pointer Sister Founder Revealed
The Pointer Sisters' vocalist from the 1970s and 1980s passed away on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Anita died with her family at her side, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her other sister June passed away in 2006, and her sister Bonnie, who...
Anita Pointer obituary
Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Legendary singer Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning group Pointer Sisters has passed away. According to reports from Robert Neal, Pointer’s publicist, she died after a long battle with cancer. She was 74. Poiner, who made a name for herself as an iconic pop, country, and R&B artist, had a...
Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
SFGate
Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’
The names “Abbey Road Studios” and “McCartney” are so intertwined as to be almost synonymous. The studio, located on the now universally known Abbey Road in north London, is where Paul McCartney and his bandmates recorded most of their albums, eventually naming their seventh after the road itself (the studio, then still known as EMI Recording Studios, was subsequently renamed in honor of the album).
