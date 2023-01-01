Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton reveals secret to 56-year marriage with husband Carl Thomas Dean: ‘It was meant to be’
"9 to 5" star and country singer Dolly Parton got candid about her five-decade-long marriage to Nashville businessman Carl Thomas Dean and confessed the secret to their successful relationship.
Mariah Carey shares stage with daughter in their first-ever duet
Mariah Carey performed a duet with her daughter Monroe at her Christmas concert in Toronto.
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears
Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
Partying like it’s 2006, Paris Hilton surprises fans with ‘Stars Are Blind’ remix
When Paris Hilton first released “Stars Are Blind” in 2006, it received mixed reviews as haters pounced while stans rejoiced and over six million YouTube views can’t be bad as well as coming in at number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. As far as Billboard’s U.S. Club Songs and Dance Singles Sales charts are concerned, the song hit both of them at number one. What remains to be seen is how the song is going to perform in 2023 because Paris Hilton just dropped the remake for fans to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.
Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
How George Jones Angrily Convinced Tammy Wynette to Leave Her Second Husband for Him
George Jones was so outraged by an insult Tammy Wynette received from her second husband that he confessed his love for her and convinced her to leave with him.
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
'Mr. and Mrs. Country Music': George Jones + Tammy Wynette's Relationship Timeline
George Jones and Tammy Wynette are two of the most legendary names in country music. From them came classic songs such as "He Stopped Loving Her Today," "Stand By Your Man" and "Golden Ring." The two country singers also had a complex and tumultuous relationship and marriage. However, the two singers, once called Mr. and Mrs. Country Music, were able to patch things up prior to Wynette's death in 1998. Jones and Wynette's story is currently being revisited in the Showtime series George & Tammy. Here's a full timeline of their marriage and friendship throughout the years.
All About Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston's Best Friend and Former Love Interest
No one was closer to Whitney Houston than Robyn Crawford. Since the music icon exploded on the scene with the release of her debut album Love Language in 1985, Crawford was by Houston's side as a close collaborator, professional gatekeeper — and above all, her best friend. Throughout the...
Dolly Parton's husband is so rarely seen in public that he was once seen out for the first time in 40 years
Dolly Parton in 1977Photo byRCA Records; Public Domain Image. Country legend Dolly Parton is not just a successful musician, she has also been successful in her personal life. Parton is married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 56 years as of 2022.
Happy 74th Birthday Donna Summer
Today is the 74th birthday of the singer Donna Summer. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Buried, Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Nashville, TN. BEST KNOWN FOR: Donna Summer was a singer-songwriter who became the “Queen...
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Holiday Message For Late Singer: ‘In Our Heart Forever’
Melanie Martin, 30, paid tribute to her late fiancé Aaron Carter on the first Christmas since his tragic passing. Melanie shared an Instagram clip showing her holiday celebration with other relatives, including her and Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince. Melanie walked up close to her Christmas tree to show an angel wings ornament in the shape of a heart with Aaron’s name written on it. “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 love your mini me and hunni💔🎄❤️,” Melanie captioned the Dec. 26 video.
Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’
No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Makes Major Expansion
Books on books on books on books. Though her music may be the first thing most people think of when they hear the name Dolly Parton, the educational legacy she’s been quietly building up through her Imagination Library program is a big deal and should be celebrated. The idea...
Stephen Graham reveals heartbreaking family news as he dedicates his OBE to his beloved mum
STEPHEN Graham has revealed his beloved mum has died. The Bafta nominated actor, 49, announced the news on Twitter today in a touching post in which he dedicated his OBE to her after being named in the New Year's Honours list. Alongside a collection of pictures of the pair from...
‘Night at the Museum’ Sequel had to be Animated to Avoid Recasting ‘Too Soon’
The newest "Night at the Museum" movie had to be animated, because almost every major role had been recast.
