SheKnows

Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears

Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
wegotthiscovered.com

Partying like it’s 2006, Paris Hilton surprises fans with ‘Stars Are Blind’ remix

When Paris Hilton first released “Stars Are Blind” in 2006, it received mixed reviews as haters pounced while stans rejoiced and over six million YouTube views can’t be bad as well as coming in at number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. As far as Billboard’s U.S. Club Songs and Dance Singles Sales charts are concerned, the song hit both of them at number one. What remains to be seen is how the song is going to perform in 2023 because Paris Hilton just dropped the remake for fans to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.
SFGate

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Wide Open Country

'Mr. and Mrs. Country Music': George Jones + Tammy Wynette's Relationship Timeline

George Jones and Tammy Wynette are two of the most legendary names in country music. From them came classic songs such as "He Stopped Loving Her Today," "Stand By Your Man" and "Golden Ring." The two country singers also had a complex and tumultuous relationship and marriage. However, the two singers, once called Mr. and Mrs. Country Music, were able to patch things up prior to Wynette's death in 1998. Jones and Wynette's story is currently being revisited in the Showtime series George & Tammy. Here's a full timeline of their marriage and friendship throughout the years.
waldina.com

Happy 74th Birthday Donna Summer

Today is the 74th birthday of the singer Donna Summer. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Buried, Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Nashville, TN. BEST KNOWN FOR: Donna Summer was a singer-songwriter who became the “Queen...
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media

Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Holiday Message For Late Singer: ‘In Our Heart Forever’

Melanie Martin, 30, paid tribute to her late fiancé Aaron Carter on the first Christmas since his tragic passing. Melanie shared an Instagram clip showing her holiday celebration with other relatives, including her and Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince. Melanie walked up close to her Christmas tree to show an angel wings ornament in the shape of a heart with Aaron’s name written on it. “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 love your mini me and hunni💔🎄❤️,” Melanie captioned the Dec. 26 video.
HollywoodLife

Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’

No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

