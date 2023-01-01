Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with cancer
Family and friends close to Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green say he is currently being treated for cancer. On Dec. 27, the band’s founding member and lead singer Isaac Brock confirmed his bandmate’s health status with a post on Instagram. “Some of you may have already heard, but...
KTVB
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45: 'He laid down to rest and simply faded out'
Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the rock band said. He was 45 years old. "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote on its official social media accounts. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people ... Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."
NME
Johnny Marr pays tribute to “beautiful” Modest Mouse bandmate Jeremiah Green
Johnny Marr has paid tribute to his “beautiful” Modest Mouse bandmate Jeremiah Green, who died of cancer last week. The drummer was diagnosed with stage four cancer in December, his mother shared on Facebook on Christmas Day 2022, with Modest Mouse then confirming his passing on December 31.
The Stranger
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse, Red Stars Theory Has Died
Jeremiah Green, the drummer who founded Modest Mouse with guitarist and vocalist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy, has died. He was 45 years old. DJ Marco Collins released a statement on Instagram yesterday evening, on behalf of Green's family:. Isaac Brock also posted about Green's death via Modest Mouse's...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Earth, Wind and Fire Drumming Prodigy Fred White Dead at 67
Fred White, drummer for the groundbreaking funk outfit Earth, Wind and Fire — and half-brother of lead singer Maurice and brother of bassist Verdine White — has died, his family announced on Jan. 1. White was 67 years old. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels,” Verdine White wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram. (He did not disclose a cause of death; Maurice White died after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease in 2016.) A child prodigy who began drumming at age nine before going on to earn his first gold...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
‘Flowers For The Dead’: Honoring Gangsta Boo And The Sisters & Brothers We Lost In 2022
Gangsta Boo’s untimely death reminds us that life is often, too short and loved ones deserve their flowers in the moment.
Ian Tyson, half of the folk duo Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89
The Canadian folk singer wrote the modern standard "Four Strong Winds" as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence such future superstars as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.
SFGate
Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’
The names “Abbey Road Studios” and “McCartney” are so intertwined as to be almost synonymous. The studio, located on the now universally known Abbey Road in north London, is where Paul McCartney and his bandmates recorded most of their albums, eventually naming their seventh after the road itself (the studio, then still known as EMI Recording Studios, was subsequently renamed in honor of the album).
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
SFGate
Ghosts Included: Historic Kansas Home Featured on 'Haunted in the Heartland' Asking for $105K
A historic house from 1880 featuring original details is for sale for the low, low price of $105,000. But there is a catch. The buyer must get along with the ghosts. The home has drawn some attention for its spooky reputation. “It has been on 'Haunted in the Heartland' and...
sheenmagazine.com
The Messiah of Jazz Music: National Jazz Saxophonist Reggie Codrington
Reggie Codrington is a force to be reckoned with. In spite of being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Reggie was bound and determined not to let that define him. The phenomenal talent hails from Fayetteville, North Carolina with musical and spiritual roots that run deep and he has taken over the jazz scene with a distinct style of his own.
Bay Area chefs predict 2023's biggest restaurant trends
Say goodbye to espresso martinis and hello to ube.
