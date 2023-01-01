ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45: 'He laid down to rest and simply faded out'

Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the rock band said. He was 45 years old. "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote on its official social media accounts. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people ... Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse, Red Stars Theory Has Died

Jeremiah Green, the drummer who founded Modest Mouse with guitarist and vocalist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy, has died. He was 45 years old. DJ Marco Collins released a statement on Instagram yesterday evening, on behalf of Green's family:. Isaac Brock also posted about Green's death via Modest Mouse's...
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Earth, Wind and Fire Drumming Prodigy Fred White Dead at 67

Fred White, drummer for the groundbreaking funk outfit Earth, Wind and Fire — and half-brother of lead singer Maurice and brother of bassist Verdine White — has died, his family announced on Jan. 1. White was 67 years old. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels,” Verdine White wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram. (He did not disclose a cause of death; Maurice White died after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease in 2016.) A child prodigy who began drumming at age nine before going on to earn his first gold...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’

The names “Abbey Road Studios” and “McCartney” are so intertwined as to be almost synonymous. The studio, located on the now universally known Abbey Road in north London, is where Paul McCartney and his bandmates recorded most of their albums, eventually naming their seventh after the road itself (the studio, then still known as EMI Recording Studios, was subsequently renamed in honor of the album).
The Messiah of Jazz Music: National Jazz Saxophonist Reggie Codrington

Reggie Codrington is a force to be reckoned with. In spite of being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Reggie was bound and determined not to let that define him. The phenomenal talent hails from Fayetteville, North Carolina with musical and spiritual roots that run deep and he has taken over the jazz scene with a distinct style of his own.
