Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
I-35 northbound closed before Front Street due to crash early Monday morning
Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash. The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.
Water main break causes major flooding to downtown Kansas City streets
Crews responded to the scene just before 6:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Street on reports of high water.
KCTV 5
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 2 people Monday afternoon
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed two people on Monday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating death of Wyandotte County deputy
The death of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
kcur.org
Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
AdHoc Group Against Crime on KCPD police chief's goal for community repair
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves says she plans to prioritize repairing community relationships.
3 adults, 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
“And people act like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s just the way it is,’” she shouted in frustration. “No, it’s not the way it is. This is not OK!”. With marijuana legalized in Missouri, KCPD may lift its drug police to fill a shortage of 911 dispatchers.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KC Pet Project over capacity after taking in hundreds more dogs in 2022
KC Pet Project's capacity for dogs is over its limit. The local animal shelter is using pop-up kennels because space is so limited.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0