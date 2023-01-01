No. 3 TCU toppled No. 2 Michigan 51-45 for the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history and one of the most exhilarating semifinal games the format has seen since it made its debut in 2014. The Horned Frogs were eight-point underdogs at kickoff of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, but the same DNA that helped them overcome more than a handful of second-half deficits during the regular season has the Frogs now sitting 6-1 in one-score games after eliminating the previously undefeated Wolverines.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO