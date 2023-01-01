Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cars twisted and turned at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh Sunday for a new winter event. Airborne hosted its first-ever Frozen 100 Enduro Race. “How could you not like going fast and turning left? I mean, that’s every kid’s dream,” said racer Cody Hodge.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Mechanicville bakery opening second shop in Malta
The Sugar Fairy Bakes, a from scratch community bakery in Mechanicville, is set to open its second location in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop's one year anniversary on December 17.
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
WNYT
New Salon opens in Saratoga County
There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Tom Miller Road
PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash closed a Franklin County road on Monday. A tractor-trailer turned over on Route 78 in Swanton just before noon. The road was closed between Church and Campbell Bay roads and is likely to remain closed into the evening. The Islander reports the driver, from...
WCSO: Fort Edward man beats woman holding child
Authorities say a Fort Edward man is doing time in Washington County jail after he punched a woman while she was holding a child in her arms.
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
WNYT
Police: Mechanicville man charged with DWI was nearly 3x too drunk to drive
Troopers arrested a Mechanicville man on DWI charges. They say he was nearly three times too drunk to drive. Michael Gregory, 29, got in a head-on car crash in Ballston Spa, say state police. There were no injuries reported. Gregory was arrested and troopers say he recorded a point .23%...
WNYT
Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole
Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
WNYT
Man charged in assault at Lake George motel
A Lake George man has been charged with assaulting someone with a metal chair. Nicholas Harris, 35, beat the victim with the chair and choked them at the Travelodge on Route 9 in Lake George on Saturday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is charged with...
WRGB
Update: Boil Water Advisory in effect for Saratoga Springs for at least next two days
Saratoga Springs — Update: The City of Saratoga Springs is under a Boil Water Advisory after a significant water main break on Sunday morning, impacting most of the city residents. The advisory was put in place at noon on Sunday, and will stay in place for at least the next two days.
WNYT
New Year’s Day stabbing leads to arrest in Saratoga Springs
A man is charged in a New Year’s Day stabbing in Saratoga Springs. Damon Beckerman, 28, stabbed a woman in the leg, at an apartment off Seward Street, say investigators. The victim, 26, was treated and released at Saratoga Hospital. Beckerman now faces a list of charges include weapons...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
