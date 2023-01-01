King Charles's fudging of the Counsellors of State Act – adding Anne and Edward while retaining Harry and Andrew with an assurance that only 'working royals' will ever be used – has been attributed to his fondness for Princess Beatrice. She is a counsellor and has impressed Charles by combining 'normal' life with understated royal duty, something he sees as a template for the future. Sacrificing Harry and Andrew would have meant doing the same to Beatrice. But the King didn't want her tarred with the same brush as her banished dad.

18 DAYS AGO