TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 2-8): ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ ‘SVU’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 2-8.
Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
The Princess of Wales demonstrated the gesture as a sign of respect when she said hello to the King and Queen Consort Kate Middleton is one poised princess! The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting...
Grouching Tiger: How grumpy Doc Martin became a TV phenomenon
It was 2004 and Martin Clunes was ready for a change. As the star of riotous Nineties sitcom Men Behaving Badly, he was still widely regarded as the face of floppy-fringed, shirt-hanging-out lad culture. But Clunes was eager to show a different side: to prove he could do serious as well as frothy. At which point Dr Martin Ellingham, an emotionally repressed small-town GP with a tight smile and a big heart, walked into his life. Doc Martin had entered the building.“It was a leap,” Clunes would reflect of the character he has portrayed for the past 18 years and...
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: King Charles's fondness for Princess Beatrice led him to amend the Counsellors of State Act
King Charles's fudging of the Counsellors of State Act – adding Anne and Edward while retaining Harry and Andrew with an assurance that only 'working royals' will ever be used – has been attributed to his fondness for Princess Beatrice. She is a counsellor and has impressed Charles by combining 'normal' life with understated royal duty, something he sees as a template for the future. Sacrificing Harry and Andrew would have meant doing the same to Beatrice. But the King didn't want her tarred with the same brush as her banished dad.
John Bird Dies: Star Of ‘Bremner, Bird And Fortune’ And “The Most Brilliant Of Satirists” Was 86
British actor and satirist John Bird has died aged 86. The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star passed away “peacefully” on Christmas Eve at a care home in West Sussex, UK, according to his representatives. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story TikTok Banned On Devices Issued By U.S. House Of Representatives Related Story BBC Replacing Robot News Studio Cameras In Hope Of Consigning Viral Tech Fails To History Bremner, Bird and Fortune, which was from Vera Productions, ran for 16 seasons in the UK on Channel 4, ending in 2008. His long-time comedy partner Rory Bremner led the tributes, writing on Twitter he was “deeply saddened to hear...
Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility
NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
‘Nightmare For The Royals’: Meghan Markle Plotting To Write A Tell-All That Will Spill About King Charles & Queen Camilla: Sources
Meghan Markle is doubling down on her plan to write a book so juicy it will make husband Harry’s upcoming tell-all look like a walk in the park, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed the Duchess of Sussex, 41, still has plenty to get off her chest — and the cool reception she and Harry received in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral has only fueled her ambition! “She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned,” spilled a source. “It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve...
Prince George's Reindeer Watercolor Critiqued by Original Artist: 'He's Got Talent'
Prince George is a budding artist — and being praised by the professional who inspired his new painting. On Christmas, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised social media followers by sharing a watercolor painted by their 9-year-old son. "Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George," read the caption of the art,...
Tyler Hilton on Why People Still Love ‘One Tree Hill’ & Making Christmas Movies
Chances are you recognize Tyler Hilton either from his music or from playing Chris Keller on the long-running teen drama series One Tree Hill, which aired nine seasons from 2003 to 2012 on The WB then The CW. You might also know him from the Christmas movies he’s done, including...
Queen’s Brian May Knighted As Part Of King Charles’ First New Year Honours List
Queen founding member and guitarist Brian May received a knighthood as part of the UK’s New Year Honours List, the annual compendium of awards handed out by at the end of each year by the reigning monarch. The list, which was released Friday, is the first under King Charles III after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September after 70 years on the British throne. May, also an animal welfare advocate with a PhD in astrophysics, was named a C.B.E., or Knights Bachelor, “for services to Music and to Charity,” according to the official list, which named more than 1,000 winners...
Camilla Parker Bowles Will Face Both ‘Karma’ and a ‘Milestone’ in 2023, Claims Astrologer
In 2023, Camilla Parker Bowles may face 'karma' in the new year says an astrologer, who cited specific years that may affect the queen consort.
‘Leap’ into 2023, ‘AGT All-Stars,’ Antiques Roadshow, Back to ‘Fantasy Island’
The holiday drought of new episodes is over, as network TV roars back to life with new installments of Quantum Leap, America’s Got Talent: All Stars, PBS staple Antiques Roadshow and the return of Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot. Looks like Ben (Raymond Lee) will keep leaping for the...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Terry Crews Teases ‘Best of the Best’ Spinoff
“It’s the best of the best,” says host Terry Crews of this America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new spinoff premiering January 2 on NBC. Get ready for 60 memorable acts from the U.S. series’ 17 seasons — as well as Britain, the Philippines, Australia, and other international versions — to return with winning on their respective minds.
Roush Review: Dionne Warwick Is Always in Tune in ‘Don’t Make Me Over’
“Is Dionne Warwick a legend? Is pig pork?” Of all the many celebrity testimonials in Don’t Make Me Over (premiering January 1 on CNN), including a touching tribute from the late Olivia Newton-John, Snoop Dogg’s puckish salute may be the least expected. Elsewhere in this admiring and...
‘New Amsterdam’: Tyler Labine Offers Hope for Iggy & Martin Despite Divorce
Divorce may not be the end for Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Martin (Mike Doyle) on New Amsterdam. The fall finale ended with Martin telling Iggy they should sign the divorce papers, just as it seemed they might be getting back together. And with the series finale airing January 17, hope may seem lost. But, as Labine tells TV Insider, that might not be the case. He teases what else is ahead when the final episodes begin on January 3.
Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri delight hotel guests with Abba’s Waterloo
Dame Judi Dench treated guests to an impromptu Hogmanay performance of Abba’s Waterloo at a hotel in Scotland just moments before the clock struck midnight. The Oscar-winning actor accompanied Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri during the surprise musical rendition at the Fife Arms in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. While Spiteri sang...
