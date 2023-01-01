ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired

Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20. During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media. While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH

