NFL Week 17 predictions: Texans a live home underdog

By Richard Witt
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysqY4_0k03QDSP00

Home team in CAPS:

Sunday TEXANS (+4) over Jaguars

The Jags have gone on a nice recent run, but now they’re actually favored, a role they’ve failed to fulfill on three previous seasonal occasions. Trevor Lawrence needs to go turnover-free. The Texans are gunning for respectable season finish.

GIANTS (-6) over Colts

The Giants boast powerful incentive, as they can clinch a postseason berth with a win. Though they haven’t been blowing out anyone, the hosts are clearly superior to the Colts. Optimism reigns at the Meadowlands.

Seahawks (+1.5) over JETS

The Jets have settled on promising Mike White to make the most of their final two regular-season games. Given time, Sauce Gardner and company will do their best. Expect further improvement and a better 2023.

Saints (+6.5) over EAGLES

Maintain full respect for Philadelphia’s enviable talent base, but nervous about any loss of effectiveness with the likely insertion of Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The still-alive Saints are fast and loose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FKWe_0k03QDSP00
Gardner Minshew
AP
Panthers (+3) at BUCCANEERS

Fans have paid steep tariffs to back Tom Brady and his less-than-jolly band of Bucs this season. Carolina has come on with a powerful rush since midseason.

COMMANDERS (-2) over Browns

Now switching to Carson Wentz at quarterback, perhaps we’ll see improved signs of offensive life out of the Commanders, though we need meaningful signs of improvement. Browns haven’t been killing it behind Deshaun Watson.

Broncos (+12.5) over CHIEFS

Too often, K.C. sprints out to a commanding lead, though chalk players too frequently find the results disappointing. The Chiefs are marking time while maintaining the AFC West lead. No strong feeling, either way.

PATRIOTS (-2.5) over Dolphins

Without Tua Tagovaiola (concussion), the Dolphins will have Teddy Bridgewater under center. Miami’s December form has disappointed for far too long. The Pats figure to grind this one out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JJ8E_0k03QDSP00
Teddy Bridgewater
Getty Images
Bears (+6) over LIONS

Exceedingly close call at the number, when you consider the disappointing levels of defensive intensity which has been brought to bear by both sides. “Over” (52) could be better deal.

Cardinals (+3) over FALCONS

With QB Colt McCoy out, look for ex-Lion David Blogh to start Sunday for the Cards. Desmond Ritter will make his third straight start for the Falcons. With a head start, would rather endorse the road dog.

49ers (-9.5) over RAIDERS

Expect multiple significant substitutions for many Raiders starters, including Jarrett Stidham stepping in for Derek Carr. Don’t expect much mercy from visitors, in cruise control as we turn the calendar page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS4Q0_0k03QDSP00
Jarrett Stidham
AP
PACKERS (-3.5) over Vikings

Not too enthusiastic about prospects for Minnesota, especially up against this foe at this locale. Minny has engineered a number of narrow escapes. Aaron Rodgers not through, yet.

Rams (+6.5) over CHARGERS

Can’t fault how Baker Mayfield has performed under center since joining Los Angeles. The Rams are better now then they were earlier in the season. Reluctant to lay full tariff with the chalk.

Steelers (+2.5) over RAVENS

Long a bloodthirsty rivalry, there are no signs of any slacking of intensity. Our sustained concern about the Ravens is their pattern of expending excessive quantities of energy in the early going. Close call!

Monday
BENGALS (+1) over Bills

Cincinnati continues to surprise those looking to downgrade or underrate the Bengals. It would please Cincy greatly to avoid any winter trips to Orchard Park this season. Those who try to short Joe Burrow may be disappointed.

Last week: 9-6
Season: 107-95-3.

Comments / 0

