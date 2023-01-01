Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways From WVU’s Overtime Loss to Kansas State
West Virginia’s loss to Kansas State in overtime on Saturday was a low point in WVU’s season so far. Mountaineers collapsed in the second half after controlling the first frame of the game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. WVU Needs to Fix...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New W&J coach has Kiski Area grad Brayden Roscosky focused on PAC wrestling title, NCAAs
When an athlete sets goals, he or she often looks to the accomplishments of predecessors. A number of wins. A time. A statistic. Some benchmark to keep in the crosshairs as motivation. Washington & Jefferson sophomore wrestler Brayden Roscosky doesn’t have to look far. The Kiski Area grad needs only...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Pepple shines in early season games
One of the top backcourt players in the area, Penn-Trafford junior Olivia Pepple scored 19 points to help lead the Warriors to a 71-50 win over Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-5A game, then scored 21, including five in overtime, in a 46-38 win over Kiski Area last week. Pepple...
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dean Dalinghaus and Emilee Ebert
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joe Reece's 18 points lead Duquesne past Rhode Island
Duquesne’s Atlantic 10 home opener on New Year’s Eve brought out a second layer of hoops fans to The Bluff as the Dukes played host to their largest home crowd of the season Saturday afternoon at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. And, while there were some anxious moments, the Dukes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry grad Logan Patterson embarks on 1st season as college head coach for Mount Aloysius men's volleyball
Logan Patterson said coaching seemed to come naturally to him. Even as an older player during his days with the Derry and St. Francis (Pa.) volleyball teams, he said he always was trying to bring along the younger players. Patterson since has had several opportunities to do that in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem
Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 2, 2023: Undefeated Lincoln Park girls win section opener
Maddie Syka scored 22 points to lead Lincoln Park to a 54-49 victory over West Allegheny in Section 4-5A girls basketball Monday night. It was the section opener for Lincoln Park (9-0, 1-0), which opened the season with eight nonsection wins. Ava Henke scored 16 points and Olivia Ginocchi had 10 for West Allegheny (3-6, 0-1).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings for week of Jan. 1, 2023
Out: North Catholic (4-4, 5) Out: Ellwood City (9-2, 4), Deer Lakes (5-5, 5)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Anna DeFazio to run at St. Francis (Pa.)
Anna DeFazio said she eyed a college track and field career at that age. Yes, she was that determined to run down her dream. She never took her eyes off the road and now, she has achieved her goal. The Norwin senior will continue running track and field and cross...
Emporia gazette.com
How Emporia became king of the Disc Golf world
Do you ever wonder how a small town or city becomes renowned for something that has achieved mainstream status? Like Roswell and aliens, Kitty Hawk and airplanes, Williamsport and Little League Baseball, Emporia and disc golf? If you’re an Emporian, you already know the city has staked its claim to this wildly popular sport.
Emporia gazette.com
Pickup rolls over west of Emporia; driver hurt
An Emporia woman is in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after rolling over her pickup on a rural road Sunday,. Amanda Alvarado, 37, was found in a ditch round 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Radio 190. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported a passerby found her and notified authorities.
WIBW
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
WIBW
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, Manhattan teenager Wyatt Henton was all set to enlist in the Air Force right after finishing his senior year of high school. Until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two days after he graduated. “I was a passenger in my...
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death
A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
