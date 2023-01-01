Read full article on original website
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Packers troll Vikings, Kirk Cousins with epic music choice during NFC North beatdown
The Green Bay Packers trolled the Minnesota Vikings after a Kirk Cousins interception in the best way — with the Lambeau Field music selection. Green Bay won in all three facets of their game against the Vikings — special teams, offense and defense — as they scored on a kick return, interception return and several offensive touchdowns.
College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach
No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator
The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. ESPN has shown this fan...
Donovan Harbour, 4-star OT via 2024 class, includes 4 B1G teams in top 7
Donovan Harbour has narrowed down his schools, and four B1G teams have landed among his top choices. On Saturday, Harbour released his new narrowed-down list in an announcement on Twitter. The OT’s final seven schools include Penn State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Michigan. It’s a B1G heavy...
Football World Reacts To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
We're one half into the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal contest. Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, after two quarters of play in Atlanta. ESPN announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for this one. Fowler is being praised for his performance in primetime.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State 5-Star Recruit's Admission
Five-star Brandon Inniss is the highest-rated recruit in a loaded 2023 wide receiver class for Ohio State. In a recent interview with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Inniss shared that he turned down more lucrative NIL opportunities at other programs in order to play for well-regarded wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach's Surprising Resignation
Wofford basketball coach Jay McAuley has announced his resignation from the program. McAuley, who was in the midst of his fourth season with the Terriers, had previously been asked to take a leave of absence after multiple players said they no longer wanted to play for him. "Jay McAuley has...
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan Fan's Ohio State T-Shirt
A Michigan fan may have crossed the line with a t-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semi-final game this Saturday afternoon. In the midst of the first half between Michigan and TCU, ESPN's feed cut to a Michigan fan wearing a cowboy hat. Upon closer review, fans were quick ...
Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee
There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming. The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.
