MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

