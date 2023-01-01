Many parents make it clear that honesty is good while lying is bad, and yet an adult's responses to their kid's lies aren't always consistent. New experiments emphasize this hypocrisy by showing parents can be more judgmental of overtly honest, harshly expressed truth-tellers, than polite, subtle liars. The authors think children can sense the discrepancy. Most kids aren't explicitly taught to lie, but the reactions of their parents might teach them that bending the truth is less risky than the alternative. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Virtually everyone learns to twist the truth to preserve another person's feelings, for example. Lying is...

2 DAYS AGO