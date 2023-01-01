Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
County commissioners cite priorities for 2023
Finishing the widening of County Road 491. Countywide broadband expansion. Managing Citrus County’s growth spurt. These are just three priorities set forth by county commissioners as they look forward to a new year. Many of these issues, such as finding a solution to the affordable housing shortage, are holdovers from 2021.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads
Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness considers changes to Country Jam; plan to attract artists
Inverness’ elected officials want to build on the success of their arts projects and festivals and now attract artists to live in the city and make art there. The Inverness council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the city’s government center on 212 W. Main St. for its final vote on the ordinance that council members are hoping will help attract artists to stay.
suncoastnews.com
School Board approves contracts for multiple projects
BROOKSVILLE — Brian Ragan might not be a certified teacher, but at the final School Board meeting of the year Dec. 13, he gave a crash course in contracting processes. Ragan is the director of facilities and construction for the district. Public commenter Ken Mayon raised some concerns about...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness new downtown hotel project victim of labor and supply problems
Four months behind schedule and 15 percent over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15. A few minutes later he said, “Maybe by the end of January.”. “Hope is the main...
suncoastnews.com
City resists request for $20,000 for apartment complex
BROOKSVILLE — When it comes to spending, the county might squeeze every nickel until it screams, but the city of Brooksville squeezes every nickel until it howls for mercy. Sam Bick of LDG Development ran into a brick wall of resistance Dec. 19 when he tried to get the city to grant $20,000 for a local government contribution for the application package for financing programs for the apartment complex the company wants to build in Brooksville.
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
villages-news.com
Doctors and drivers in The Villages
Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants
A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County. Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub in Crystal River fundraiser for Veterans Foundation Jan. 13
You don’t have to be Irish or a veteran to help the staff and clientele at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub support the Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF). Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the “Irish pub with a seafood flair” invites the public to a fundraising event to benefit local veterans or surviving spouses at the pub, at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River (the plaza across from the Crystal River airport).
leesburg-news.com
Summerfield man lands in jail after harassing fellow customers at Walmart
A Summerfield man landed in jail after he was thrown out of the Walmart in Leesburg after harassing other customers. Frank Joseph Bush, 35, was arrested early Tuesday evening at the Walmart store on Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the store after a suspicious person complaint was received. A Walmart manager told dispatch that a white male wearing a black shirt and jeans was in the self-checkout area harassing customers. The officer made contact with Bush in the self check-out area of the store.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Health Pros: Ocala Eye
Dr. Hussain Elhalis has his eyes set on providing optimum results for patients. Those annoying eyeglasses that easily scratch, bend, and break. Those bothersome contact lenses that become irritating, are no longer comfortable, and leave you with dry eyes. Dr. Hussain Elhalis, a highly respected and trained ophthalmologist at Ocala...
villages-news.com
Properties of The Villages representative escapes prosecution in DUI case
A Properties of The Villages sales representative has escaped prosecution in a drunk driving case in which she had children with her in her sport utility vehicle. The prosecutor’s office announced this past week that no information will be filed in the case of 46-year-old Ilona Brown. She had faced a charge of driving under the influence and two counts of child abuse. The prosecutor’s office offered no clue as to why the case was being dropped other than “other legal issues,” as stated in the announcement of no information on file in Sumter County Court.
fox35orlando.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop lands Dunnellon man in jail, drug and gun charges
A Dunnellon man is facing drug and weapons charges after running a stop sign. According to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest records of Kendre Craig Jones, 18, a trooper on Dec. 26 reported seeing Jones driving west on West Gene Martin Lane near U.S. 41 and not stopping at a stop sign.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
Comments / 0