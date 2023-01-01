ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Family turns unimaginable grief into a blessing

Three kids were taken in by their aunt and uncle after their parents died from health issues within months of each other. The health issues led the aunt and uncle to discover their own ailments. David Begnaud shares more.
Bakersfield Californian

Love & Life: Dare to dream

Glancing back at my childhood, I see a timid girl who wanted to try out for the school color guard, dance team, high school soccer team and drama class. But before I told my parents of my intentions, maybe out of fear, I would deny what I wanted and dismiss the thought. Only in the last couple of years have I taken my goals and dreams seriously.
momcollective.com

Dreading the Darkness After the Holiday Lights Come Down

We all get caught up in the holidays. We try so hard each year to make them perfect. We decorate the house inside and out, cook, bake, and picture take! Somewhere halfway through the month, it may seem like a burden. All that time feels wasted shopping, fighting crowds at the mall, standing for endless hours on the Santa line. But what happens after the holiday?

Comments / 0

Community Policy