Read full article on original website
Related
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
dcnewsnow.com
Best winter wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
Garden Tip: Don’t chuck your amaryllis in the new year
The amaryllis plant has a superpower: In just a few weeks in a tiny pot of dirt, this giant onion-looking thing sprouts a giant trumpet-shaped flower—in winter. The post Garden Tip: Don’t chuck your amaryllis in the new year appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
gardenerspath.com
How to Prune Philodendron Houseplants
One of the things that gardeners love most about philodendrons is that they’re pretty much foolproof. They aren’t one of those species that is constantly teetering on the edge of disaster. And they don’t need tons of maintenance like regular pruning to keep them alive. We link...
Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter
If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.
One Green Planet
Dog Named Scruff Collects Hundreds of Plastic Bottles During His Walks to Clean His Town
This ‘eco-dog’ is helping to clean litter and plastic off the streets by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks. Scruff is a 13-year-old border collie and has become quite popular among residents. Source: SWNS/YouTube. Scruff’s pawrents, David Grant and Yvonne Faulkner-Grant adopted Scruff in 2009,...
FOX 8 investigation; Remains of dogs and cats prohibited in pet food
A FOX 8 investigation changed a law prohibiting the remains of dogs and cats from becoming an ingredient in pet food.
dengarden.com
Bird-Friendly Netting for the Home Garden
It is horrifying to see birds hanging lifeless in nets, hopelessly tangled in the flimsy plastic fabric. Many gardeners use bird netting to protect their plants, but unfortunately, most bird netting available to protect your vegetables and berries is deathtraps and should never be used in the garden. Thankfully, there are bird-friendly options out there that will keep both your garden and the birds safe.
Garden Help Desk: Should I start pruning my trees?
That depends on what kind of trees and shrubs you have. Mid to Late January is the time to prune shade trees if you need to. Shade trees don’t need to be pruned annually like fruit trees and we often do more harm than good with unneeded pruning. Good reasons to prune a shade tree include removing limbs that are diseased or dead, those that pose a danger- blocking visibility or if they are likely to fall on a home, car, etc. Do not remove more than 20% of canopy wood from shade trees if pruning is needed.
CNET
Traveling Soon? Make Sure to Keep Your Plants Alive While on Vacation
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Even though it's a vacation, going out of town can be stressful, especially if you're traveling long distances, or if in-laws are involved. By the time you get your bags packed, kids in the car, pet care organized and travel plans sorted, you've probably forgotten how you're going to water the beautiful houseplants and healthy vegetable garden you've worked so hard to grow.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
birdsandblooms.com
Grow Pretty Purple Fountain Grass for Birds
Ornamental grasses are always an excellent selection for winter and fall interest. And if they offer benefits for your favorite feathered friends, even better! Purple fountain grass is one such plant—with its lovely coloring it’s a great choice for your garden, and birds love it, too. Here’s why this grass is an ideal addition to your backyard.
thetrek.co
Getting Prepped to SPAM the Florida Trail
I am sitting here doing last-minute tasks for my section hike of the Florida Trail. So much is going through my mind. Do I have enough food? Do I have enough water? Do I have the right gear? What does one do if they have to poop and they are walking through waist-high water with no dry land? How can I effectively pee in my tent at night to avoid being eaten alive by mosquitoes? Will the Swamp Puppies accept me as one of their own and allow me to give them belly rubs? These are some of the questions that have been keeping me up at night. OK, well not so much the last question. Gotta love the swamp puppies!
Keep holiday pests away from you and your guests
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year during the holidays, we welcome people from across the country into our houses for Christmas, Chanukah, and plenty of other occasions. But in some cases, people can bring unwanted guests inside — including pests that can cause serious damage to our homes and health. The National Pest Management Association […]
Using Artificial Turf at Your Florida Vacation Home
Do you own a vacation home in Florida, or hope to soon? Whether it is a personal vacation home or an investment property you list as a vacation rental, you may want to consider installing artificial turf instead of grass.
Comments / 0