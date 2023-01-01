As we turn the calendar to January again, here are 10 realistic New Year’s resolutions worth making—and keeping. 1. Stop yelling (as much). Let’s face it, kids are rough. At any age or stage. Many days we find ourselves counting the hours until bedtime and trying to make it there with some sanity left. We’ve all read the books, we’ve heard the experts, and we are acutely aware that yelling isn’t the right approach. But honestly, there are days when it is impossible not to. Don’t stress yourself out by trying to win the “Gentle Parent of the Year” award. Just try to take it down a notch in 2023.

