verywellmind.com
The Psychology Behind Why New Year’s Resolutions Fail
When the clock strikes midnight signaling the start of a new year, many adults will have committed themselves to a New Year’s resolution. Whether it’s to lose weight, get out of debt, pursue a coveted hobby, socialize more, or something else, for many, making New Year's resolutions is part of the festivities. And with so many people committing to goals for the new year, the hope and optimism that change can happen is in the air. The reality is, however, that over 90% of New Year’s resolutions will be abandoned within just a few months.
Keeping your New Year's Resolutions and ending "doomscrolling"
Taking it small and day-to-day could help you keep your New Year's resolution for the remainder of the year
theodysseyonline.com
New Year's Resolution: Stop Talking About New Year's Resolutions
We hear it every single year. "My New Year's resolution is..." and "I'm definitely going to do it this year..." Personally, there's nothing that annoys me more about this time of year than when someone tells me what they have set as a New Year's resolution. As cynical and pessimistic as it may sound, I'm going somewhere with it.
studyfinds.org
Buncha quitters: Most people give up on New Year’s resolutions by end of January
JOONDALUP, Australia — If you gave up on your New Year’s resolution weeks ago, don’t beat yourself up about it. According to a recent study, you’re not alone in abandoning your goal for 2023. Researchers from Edith Cowan University say two in three people give up on their resolutions by January 31st.
herviewfromhome.com
10 Realistic Resolutions for Moms to Make (and Keep) This Year
As we turn the calendar to January again, here are 10 realistic New Year’s resolutions worth making—and keeping. 1. Stop yelling (as much). Let’s face it, kids are rough. At any age or stage. Many days we find ourselves counting the hours until bedtime and trying to make it there with some sanity left. We’ve all read the books, we’ve heard the experts, and we are acutely aware that yelling isn’t the right approach. But honestly, there are days when it is impossible not to. Don’t stress yourself out by trying to win the “Gentle Parent of the Year” award. Just try to take it down a notch in 2023.
etvnews.com
Ask an Expert – Relationship Resolutions for the New Year
As the year draws to a close, many people reflect on the previous year and anticipate the year ahead. Now is the perfect time to make “relationship resolutions” to become a better spouse or partner. Consider these tips to become better together in 2023:. Commit to more fun...
Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last
(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?
