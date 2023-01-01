Read full article on original website
Reece Kevin Taylor, age 60 of Burnsville, went Home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Reece and Mildred Beaver Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Taylor.
Phillip Morris Blankenship, age 80, of the Prices Creek Community, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30th, 2022 peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floy and Rena Scott Blankenship, and two brothers, Gar and Earl Blankenship. Phillip was a member...
Frances Marie Hobson McKinney, age 87 of Hwy 261, Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord December 29, 2022, with her loving son by her side as he had been for the past several years as her caretaker. Marie was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a...
Geneva Ingle Lampley age 87 of Marion passed away Friday December 30, 2022 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine. Born in Madison County NC she was a daughter of the late Rass and Mae Crane Ingle. She was preceded in death by her husband Hurbert Lampley, a son Rass (Sput) Lampley, and four sisters, Katy Sue Metcalf, Patsy Wilson, Dolly McKittrick and Reva Jean Metcalf.
