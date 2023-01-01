Read full article on original website
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
5 injured in drive-by shooting outside Subway on New Year’s Day in North Carolina, police say
Images from the scene showed several evidence markers, which police typically use to denote the location of spent rounds from gunshots.
5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham
Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.
cbs17
1 arrested after man shot on New Year’s Eve, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a man in connection with the shooting of another man less than an hour before the start of the new year Saturday night. At about 11:19 a.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Demille Place in...
WITN
POLICE: Man robs two Rocky Mount convenience stores minutes apart
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man that held up two convenience stores within minutes of each other. Rocky Mount police said that the first robbery happened Monday morning around 6:41 at the Kangaroo at 240 South Wesleyan Boulevard. About ten minutes later police said that they got a call for a second robbery at the L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road.
Edgecombe County woman facing multiple charges after man shot in face
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a woman after a man was shot in the face on New Year’s Day. Danielle Small was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of […]
WITN
Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was arrested after shooting a man in the face. Officials say the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a gunshot wound to the face around 8:00 p.m. They found a 23-year-old man inside of the home suffering...
cbs17
Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
cbs17
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L...
WRAL
Violent start to 2022 in Durham: Six people shot on New Year's Day
Durham Ward 3 Council Member Leonardo Williams said the disregard for human life in the Bull City is threatening. Durham Ward 3 Council Member Leonardo Williams said the disregard for human life in the Bull City is threatening.
Police: 1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city's police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries,...
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
cbs17
Police ID dead driver after wrecked car found upside down in creek in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found flipped over in a creek in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
17-year-old found near home in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
southarkansassun.com
Man Shoots Wife On Christmas Eve In North Carolina, Tells His Father It Was Suicide
Christopher Colbert has shot his wife to death on Christmas Eve in North Carolina. However, Colbert tells his father that his wife had committed suicide instead, says True Crime Daily. On Christmas Eve, Hampden Township Police reportedly received a call to perform a welfare check regarding a woman who was...
