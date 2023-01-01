ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

'Ohio State probably deserved to win this game.' Georgia rallies to beat Ohio State

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDHdb_0k03M9IY00

ATLANTA – The new year began with heartbreak for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Just as the clock struck midnight, the Buckeyes' season came down to a 50-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles.

Ruggles earlier made a 48-yard field goal, but he missed what would have been game-winning kick and Ohio State fell to top-ranked Georgia 42-41 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

It was a crushing disappointment in a game that was similar to a loss to Clemson in the semifinals three years ago. Just as in that game, the game turned on several plays that went against the Buckeyes.

"I thought our team came out and swung and played hard in this game," OSU coach Ryan Day said. "We came up short. Came down to one play. It wasn't just the last play.

"There were a lot of plays in the game you wish you had back as coaches and players. It's what happens in a game like this. I told the guys I'm proud of the way they played, I'm proud of the way they competed."

The loss came despite a brilliant performance by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. In what is likely his last game as a Buckeye before heading to the NFL, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns despite losing tight end Cade Stover (back injury) early and star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) in the third quarter.

"We lost Cade early in the game, which really sent us really in a tailspin in a couple groupings," Day said. "I thought that Xavier, Mitch (Rossi) and even Joe (Royer) stepping in, did a nice job. It's something we had to work through all season.

"To say that losing Marvin didn't have an impact on the game, it absolutely did. But what (Stroud) did and the way he competed in the second half, all those things coming at him, I can't say enough. I'm so proud of the way he played. ... The way he attacked this game, I couldn't be any more prouder of how he did that."

Stroud even used his legs effectively. His 27-yard scramble to the Georgia 30 on Ohio State's final possession after the Bulldogs took the lead with 54 seconds left put OSU in field goal range. But the Buckeyes (11-2) couldn't get closer, and Ruggles' field goal wasn't close.

"I just tried to leave it all on the line," Stroud said. "Games like this, you're at a loss for words, coming down to one play. But honestly it doesn't come down to one play. It's so many things that line up. ... I feel like I left my heart on that field."

The Bulldogs (14-0) will try to repeat as national champion against TCU, which beat Michigan 51-45 in a wild Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State led 38-24 late in the third quarter, but that lead could have been bigger, and possibly insurmountable.

The Buckeyes led 35-24 when Stroud heaved a third-down ball to the back of the end zone. As the ball arrived, Georgia's Javon Bullard appeared to hit Harrison with his helmet, jarring the ball free. Bullard was called for targeting, which would have given the Buckeyes first-and-goal and the possibility of taking a three-possession lead.

But the call was reversed on review and Ohio State settled for a field goal.

On Georgia's next possession, the Buckeyes appeared to have gotten a fourth-down stop when Lathan Ransom knocked tight end Brock Bowers out of bounds, but after replay review, Georgia was granted the first down.

The Buckeyes stiffened and forced Georgia to settle for a field goal.

Ohio State went three-and-out on its next possession and the Bulldogs wasted no time scoring after that. Ransom slipped, allowing Arian Smith to get behind him for an easy 76-yard touchdown reception. A two-point conversion made it 38-35.

Ohio State drove to the Georgia 18 on its next possession, but Stroud was sacked and Ruggles kicked a 48-yard field goal to make it 41-35 with 2:43 left.

That left it up to the Buckeyes' defense, which had tightened up after a dismal first half. But it couldn't stop the Bulldogs. Stetson Bennett drove the Bulldogs 72 yards in five plays, the final 10 when Adonai Mitchell got free from Denzel Burke in the right corner of the end zone.

"Ohio State probably deserved to win this game, but we didn't quit it," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart

The Buckeyes led 28-24 at halftime.

The offensive fireworks in the first half started after each team had to punt on its first possession. Ohio State then went 71 yards in four plays with a 24-yard catch by Harrison starting the drive and a 31-yard catch ending it.

Georgia completed a 20-yard pass on third-and-10 to start its drive. The Bulldogs scored when Bennett threw a screen pass to running back Kenny McIntosh, who found a lane and ran for a 25-yard score.

Ohio State regained the lead on a 75-yard drive capped by a tough 2-yard run by Miyan Williams. The Buckeyes' defense then created one of the rare big defensive plays of the half when Steele Chambers intercepted a Bennett pass and returned it to the Georgia 30.

Stroud made it 21-7 when he avoided the Bulldogs' rush and found Harrison in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

But Ohio State's defense got overpowered by land and air as Georgia scored twice to tie the game. A 47-yard completion set up Kendall Milton's 11-yard touchdown run, and McIntosh ran 52 yards, stopped only when he tripped on the turf, on Georgia's game-tying touchdown. At one point, Georgia was averaging 13.9 yards per run.

The Buckeyes finally stopped the bleeding when it held the Bulldogs to a 32-yard field goal that gave Georgia its first lead, 24-21, with 1:44 left before halftime.

Ohio State ended the scoring with a clutch drive on its final possession. Without any timeouts, Stroud completed four straight passes, the final one a 37-yarder to Xavier Johnson, who made a spin move to get into the end zone.

Georgia outgained Ohio State 313-248 in the first 30 minutes. The Buckeyes had only 10 rushing yards against a Georgia's top-ranked run defense.

But the defense settled in to start the second half, and the Buckeyes scored on their first drive of the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown catch by Emeka Egbuka to take a 35-24 lead.

Then the drama really began.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things

The wounds are still fresh from Ohio State losing to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl in heart breaking fashion on Noah Ruggles’ last second missed field attempt. Losing college football games is never fun for fans, players, or the coaches involved, but the gut-wrenching fashion of that loss will stick with everyone in Buckeye Nation for a while.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship meet with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy