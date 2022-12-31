ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

Local A Cappella Chorus Resumes Open Rehearsal on January 3

Harmony Heritage Chorus, the Pawtucket, RI chapter of Harmony, Incorporated, an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, resumes open in-person rehearsals on Tuesday evenings. Female singers of all ages and musical backgrounds are welcome to attend. Rehearsal begins at 7:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place in Pawtucket, RI. Parking is on the street or in the municipal lot at the end of the street. Attendees enter the church through the sanctuary entrance at the front of the building.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

Bicycling Can Be Year-Round Mode of Transportation with Some Adjustments

Tyson Bottenus on his mountain bike, which he converted into an all-weather vehicle. (Courtesy photo) For the past three years, I’ve been deprogramming myself from a car-centric lifestyle and trying to remember what it was like before I had a license. This quest started a few years ago when I lost the ability to see straight, and it made me realize how much I depended on an automobile for my transportation needs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

EPA: Rhode Island Hospital Late in Disclosing 2021 Emissions

PROVIDENCE — One of Rhode Island’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases failed to disclose its 2021 emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the federal agency. Rhode Island Hospital was flagged in August for failing to report its emissions without a valid reason, according to facility-level data...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

Happy New Year — 7 Reasons RI Should Be Optimistic About 2023

The University of Rhode Island's top economist, Leonard Lardaro, often discusses the inherent frailty of the Rhode Island economy. He laments that over the past 40 years, Rhode Island has been first into -- and last out of -- recessions. A dynamic Lardaro has dubbed FILO — first in, last...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI 12 News

Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge.  The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett.  According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy