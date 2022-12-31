Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Focus: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon
Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the state's minimum wage increase and his legislative priorities for the new year.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Tiverton Land Trust Names Program Manager. The Tiverton Land Trust announces the hiring of Tim Piacentini as its first full-time...
ABC6.com
After over 25 years and thousands of votes, some Rhode Islanders receive ‘ocean’ plate
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Division of Motor Vehicles started issuing Rhode Island’s new “ocean” license plate on Tuesday. The old “wave” plate has been on cars in the Ocean State for the past 25 years. After over 100,000 votes last spring, the public...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
reportertoday.com
Local A Cappella Chorus Resumes Open Rehearsal on January 3
Harmony Heritage Chorus, the Pawtucket, RI chapter of Harmony, Incorporated, an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, resumes open in-person rehearsals on Tuesday evenings. Female singers of all ages and musical backgrounds are welcome to attend. Rehearsal begins at 7:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place in Pawtucket, RI. Parking is on the street or in the municipal lot at the end of the street. Attendees enter the church through the sanctuary entrance at the front of the building.
ecori.org
Bicycling Can Be Year-Round Mode of Transportation with Some Adjustments
Tyson Bottenus on his mountain bike, which he converted into an all-weather vehicle. (Courtesy photo) For the past three years, I’ve been deprogramming myself from a car-centric lifestyle and trying to remember what it was like before I had a license. This quest started a few years ago when I lost the ability to see straight, and it made me realize how much I depended on an automobile for my transportation needs.
ecori.org
EPA: Rhode Island Hospital Late in Disclosing 2021 Emissions
PROVIDENCE — One of Rhode Island’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases failed to disclose its 2021 emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the federal agency. Rhode Island Hospital was flagged in August for failing to report its emissions without a valid reason, according to facility-level data...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
GoLocalProv
Happy New Year — 7 Reasons RI Should Be Optimistic About 2023
The University of Rhode Island's top economist, Leonard Lardaro, often discusses the inherent frailty of the Rhode Island economy. He laments that over the past 40 years, Rhode Island has been first into -- and last out of -- recessions. A dynamic Lardaro has dubbed FILO — first in, last...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?
Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge. The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Bristol Community College investigates suspected ransomware hack
Bristol Community College (BCC) is actively investigating a "ransomware encryption" incident.
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Mayor Smiley’s Inauguration—Read His Speech and Meet the New Council
It was inauguration day in Providence, and the new Mayor, Brett Smiley, took the oath of office and presented his vision for his administration in his inaugural speech. GoLocal's Richard McCaffrey was there to capture the unusual inauguration, which took place at Providence Public Library -- and not at Providence City Hall.
