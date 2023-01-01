Opinion | Iowa football could compete with the Big Ten’s top teams in 2023 with marginal offensive improvement

Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Sioux City Journal
Decisions, transfers will dictate Hawkeye future
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Iowa’s football program picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Sunday, decisions in upcoming days by current Hawkeyes will determine how much experience will return in 2023. Nine players who started on offense and five who opened on defense in Iowa’s...
Daily Iowan
Comeback effort not enough as Iowa women’s basketball takes first Big Ten loss at Illinois
Illinois handed No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball a 90-86 loss on Sunday — their first of the Big Ten season. Going into the game, Iowa had won seven straight games against Illinois. The Hawkeyes looked like they were poised to continue that streak at State Farm Center in...
Daily Iowan
Music City Magic | Two pick sixes propel Iowa football to bowl victory over Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football downed Kentucky, 21-0, in the 2022 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium Saturday. The Hawkeyes avenged their 20-17 loss to the Wildcats in the 2022 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Both Iowa and Kentcuky started backup quarterbacks in Tennessee. The Hawkeyes put redshirt freshman and...
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football took down Kentucky, 21-0, on Saturday in the Music City Bowl to end the 2022 season. With the win, the Hawkeyes avenged their 20-17 loss to the Wildcats in the 2022 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022. Iowa was missing both starting quarterback Spencer...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor announces return for fourth season
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor was 85 percent set on moving up to the NFL a month ago. But after conversations with his coaches and family, he decided to return to Iowa for a fourth year with the Hawkeyes. “Although the time is probably right to leave, it was just...
Sioux City Journal
Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
goiowaawesome.com
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Kentucky?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam LaPorta goes to bat for embattled Iowa OC Brian Ferentz: 'He's a damn good coach'
Sam LaPorta has been a long-time supporter of his Iowa teammates and the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. While the defense dominated, the offense had some moments but was not as efficient. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been the subject of...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reflects on contributions of key seniors after Music City Bowl win
Kirk Ferentz gave special recognition to many of his seniors after Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Led by a dominant defense full of seniors, the Hawkeyes held the offense of the Wildcats to only 185 total yards and 10 first downs. After the game,...
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announces transfer to Northern Illinois
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announced his transfer to Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon via Twitter. Williams redshirted in 2020 and then appeared in all 14 games in 2021, making one start. After accumulating 305 rushing yards on 65 totes in 2021, the sophomore was listed as the first-string...
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl – tailgate
Iowa and Kentucky fans tailgated outside Nissan Stadium ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on Saturday. The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats kick off at 11 a.m. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying...
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
FireRescue1
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
