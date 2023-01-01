ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others

By Aubree B. Jennings
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDF8V_0k03IzWt00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department .

Officials say the pickup truck was initially involved in an accident at 3100 S Redwood Rd. and fled the scene. Following the incident, the truck went through an intersection at 4100 S hitting two pedestrians on the crosswalk and another vehicle that caused a ‘chain reaction crash involving a total of four vehicles.’

Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

Following the incident, the suspect allegedly attempted to escape after abandoning the truck, which officials believe to be a stolen vehicle. Officers in the area on another call were able to capture the suspect.

One of the pedestrians hit by the truck, an adult man, has died, while the other pedestrian received minor injuries. Those involved in the four-car crash have injuries ranging in severity including one currently in critical condition. The identities of the driver and victims have not been released.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

4100 S Redwood Rd. is closed due to the incident and will remain so for several hours, according to the department. Officials ask that the public avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Lt. Robert Brinton with West Valley City police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following that first crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy