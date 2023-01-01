Alabama airport worker killed in industrial accident

A worker at an Alabama airport was killed Saturday afternoon in what was described as an industrial accident.

The accident happened at Montgomery Regional Airport at approximately 3 p.m. and involved a ground crew worker for Piedmont Airlines, a regional airline owned by American Airlines.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” Montgomery Airport officials wrote on social media.

Exactly what happened was not immediately reported.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported the accident appeared to happen where an Embraer E175 for an American Airlines flight was parked. The newspaper reported that aircraft was operated by Envoy Air, a regional air carrier.

WSFA-TV reported that the aircraft had been scheduled to depart Montgomery headed to Dallas-Fort Worth.