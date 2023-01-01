Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
krcrtv.com
Burglary suspect arrested with help of K9 Duke after hiding in Redding residence
A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday, December 30th, thanks to the security cameras of a Redding resident. Around 3:38 PM yesterday, Redding Police were called to the 1300 block of Harpole road for reports of a residential burglary in progress. When they arrived, the homeowner showed them a live video surveillance of the vacant home, which allegedly showcased an unknown man force his way through the front door of the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed in Wednesday’s Highway 44 crash identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 44 at the Silver Bridge Road intersection on Wednesday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Smith of Troy, Montana died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday around 2:10 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
krcrtv.com
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
actionnewsnow.com
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
krcrtv.com
Update: 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week has been found
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE: Dec. 27. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, the Juvenile has been located as of Monday at 7:15 p.m. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
One of California’s Best-Kept Secrets Is an Outdoors Haven
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.“Here we are,” said Matthew Guthrie, hopping out of his SUV. Guthrie is a guide from Headwaters Adventure Company, an outfitter for all things paddling in Redding, California. We pulled kayaks off the roof as his friendly boxer, Milo, bounces out of his bed in the backseat.We’re at Keswick Reservoir boat ramp along the Sacramento River Rail Trail. The water is choppy at points, but pleasant, and the sun is casting an end of day gold on the hills around me. No one else is...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
krcrtv.com
"The lake has potential to actually recover," winter storm brings hope to Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It seems the whole country is enduring some level of serious winter weather this holiday season. Here, in the Northstate, we’re expected to receive several inches of rain on top of heavy winds and fog. The excess rainfall is a huge positive for filling...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!
Bundle up, grab your umbrella and get your tire chains handy for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. The break from the wet weather that started Saturday afternoon is coming to an end by mid day Monday as another wet system will track inland from the Pacific. This storm system isn't packing the same punch of moisture, but is projected to bring lower snow levels to our mountain areas today. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains from 8am through 10am Monday, and the Sierra will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am Monday through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels are projected to range down into the 1500' to 2500' range in Trinity, Shasta & Siskiyou Counties. Snow levels will mostly be down to around 3500' in the foothills and Sierra today. Up to around 8 inches of snow will be possible from this system as it tracks across our region today through early Tuesday. Rain and snow will arrive in the Northern Mountains by mid morning, but the remainder of our region will likely stay dry until early to mid afternoon. Thin clouds have been increasing overnight, but they arrived a bit too late to trap in the heat from yesterday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to low 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones to start your Monday. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible in the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain and snow of the day is projected to fall from mid afternoon through late this evening. Showers will become less widespread and will become more scattered overnight into early Tuesday.
Comments / 1