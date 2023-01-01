NEWINGTON -Through the first five games of the season, the Newington Co-op boys hockey team has recorded three shutouts and a pair of seven-goal performances. While confidence is certainly one of the marks of a great team, the trick is to avoid overconfidence. With more than 400 wins under his belt, head coach David Harackiewicz knows how to walk that line better than most.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO