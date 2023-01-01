Read full article on original website
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2news.com
Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home
Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
2news.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire crews knock down mobile home fire
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) firefighters cleaned up a fire at a double wide mobile home on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley Friday Night. TMFR officials tell us that three people were in the home but were rescued and didn't suffer injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates additional warming center
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated an additional warming center amid heavy snowfall. The center is located at 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. It will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities. The county says a storm is expected to hit...
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
2news.com
Storey County asking area residents to prepare as more storms move into region
Storey County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. Residents at higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall including alternative heat sources and blankets, flashlights and batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
mynews4.com
Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after weather-related accident in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a weather-related incident in the Reno area. Deadline, a Hollywood publication, reported Sunday night Renner, 51, suffered the injuries while plowing snow on New Year's Day. A family spokesperson told Deadline Renner is with his family now and is receiving "excellent care."
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
nnbw.com
More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City
Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
2news.com
High avalanche danger in Olympic Valley, officials recommend area evacuations
The Olympic Valley Fire Department is recommending residents in high avalanche areas to evacuate. Officials says those living the areas of Sandy Way and Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley are in high avalanche areas. Ensure your home's exhaust vents are clear and stay off roadways if you don't have an...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blady to get donation of body armor
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blady will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Blady’s vest is sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, GA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes Roads and Makes for Dangerous Driving Conditions
All the snow the storm brought in yesterday, sure is pretty to look at but it makes driving a little more difficult. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to heavy snow packed on the streets, as crews are out working to clear them and make roads safer to drive on.
