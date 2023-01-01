ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

kjzz.com

Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
MAGNA, UT
ABC 4

Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pro rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Professional rally driver Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident Monday in Wasatch County. Block, 55, of Park City, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, according to a news release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday after a plane crash at the Provo Airport. The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m., a post from Provo City Government says. The small aircraft went down right after takeoff.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

