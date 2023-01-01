Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet, and 6 to 18 inches between 5000 feet and 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start out between 4,500-5,500 feet early Wednesday morning, then rising to 7,000-8,000 feet through Wednesday evening, then decreasing again to 5,000-6,000 feet by early Thursday.
Flood Watch issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grant Grove Area; Grapevine; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Upper San Joaquin River, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From early Wednesday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Atmospheric river with high snow levels expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall for mainly Fresno County northward beginning early Wednesday morning and areas south of Fresno County beginning Wednesday evening. Precipitation will continue until late Thursday night in all areas. Bear Creek at McKee Road forecast to reach monitor stage by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
