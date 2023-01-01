Effective: 2023-01-03 06:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eddy; Ramsey; Richland; Towner; Traill DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may continue to expand outside the advisory area this morning. Stay up to date on current headlines.

BENSON COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO