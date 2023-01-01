Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy Storms Posed A Major Threat To CSI: Miami's Filming Schedule
Getting a gig on a show filming in sunny Miami sounds ideal, but tropical southern Florida brings its own challenges, especially when the area is hit during hurricane season. It's still an attractive location for shows, some boasting the city in their title, like "Miami Vice" and "CSI: Miami." "CSI:...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds
Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
'I Was an Original Playboy Bunny—It Changed My Life'
Anna Lederer Gordon, 71, tells Newsweek about working at the Manhattan Playboy club from 1968 to 1971.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Bob Penny Dies: Actor In ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Was 87
Bob Penny, a poet and professor who after retirement appeared in small parts in movies including Forrest Gump, Sweet Home Alabama and My Cousin Vinny and in the TV series In the Heat of the Night, died December 25 in Huntsville, AL. He was 87. His death was announced on the website of Huntsville’s Laughlin Service Funeral Home & Crematory. No cause of death was given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story "Life Is Like A Golgappa": How Aamir Khan's 'Forrest Gump' Adapts Tom Hanks Hit For Indian Audiences Related Story Sidney Poitier: A Groundbreaking Career In Pictures Penny, born in Anniston,...
Collider
Quint’s USS Indianapolis Speech in Jaws Is a Terrifying True Story
Few films contain as many iconic scenes as Jaws. From its opening that sees a young woman being attacked by an unseen creature after she goes skinny-dipping, all the way to its explosive finale that finds police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) vanquishing the shark in spectacular fashion, Jaws is 124 minutes of unbridled cinematic joy. While its troubled production almost brought Steven Spielberg’s career to an abrupt end due to his insistence on shooting at sea, its worldwide success which culminated in it becoming the highest-grossing film ever made would serve as the catalyst to thrust the young filmmaker into becoming cinema’s most famous director. It’s impressive that (despite what must have felt like an endless series of problems) he was still able to craft the definitive summer blockbuster, and one that continues to attract significant critical attention.
Is a new episode of NCIS: Hawaii on tonight? (January 2)
We are definitely ready to check back in with the Hawaii team. When is that going to happen? Is NCIS: Hawaii on tonight, Monday, Jan. 2?. There is some bad news. NCIS: Hawaii is not going to return this week, even though it was supposed to. There was the plan to bring all three episodes of the three-way crossover on Jan. 2, but the date has been pushed back. It’s not clear why the date has been pushed back.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
theScore
2022 in memoriam: Recognizing more of those who made an impact in sports
Jan. 2 - Larry Biittner, 75, played 14 seasons in the major leagues as a corner outfielder and first baseman with Texas, Montreal, the Cubs, and Cincinnati. Jan. 4 - Ross Browner, 67, was a two-time national champion at Notre Dame, the 1977 Outland Trophy winner, and played 10 years as a defensive lineman in the NFL, including nine with Cincinnati. He was a member of the Bengals' 40th-anniversary team.
theScore
2022 in memoriam: 60 people who made sports history in their lifetimes
Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!
Before this cute guy in his helmet was putting on his boxing mitts and influencing on social media, he was just skateboarding around the neighborhood with his bro in Cleveland, Ohio and rockin' the heck out of his bleach blonde buzz cut!. After going viral on Vine in the early...
Yardbarker
Best NBA landing spots for French phenom Victor Wembanyama
However, some destinations are better than others. Though Wembanyama will likely change the direction of whatever team selects him in the 2023 NBA draft, some teams would achieve success much faster due to their rosters or assets. Here are teams that would be the best fits. (Of course, they'd have...
Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend
New Year's celebrations across the globe, Pope Benedict XVI dies and California hit with severe storms. It's the biggest news you missed this weekend.
Comments / 0