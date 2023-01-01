ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Been Everywhere’: TCU conference-hopping run to title game

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU had quite the conference-hopping journey on its way to the national championship game. The Horned Frogs won or shared titles in three different leagues over 16 seasons after the Southwest Conference disbanded. The small, private school was left out when four other Texas schools from the SWC joined the Big 12 in 1996.
FCS championship game: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State

(Stats Perform) – Two longtime rivals who were the top-two ranked teams heading into the 2022 FCS season are paired together for a Texas Two-Step in a much-anticipated national championship game on Sunday. There’s a reversal of roles, however, as North Dakota State and South Dakota State meet just...
