FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU had quite the conference-hopping journey on its way to the national championship game. The Horned Frogs won or shared titles in three different leagues over 16 seasons after the Southwest Conference disbanded. The small, private school was left out when four other Texas schools from the SWC joined the Big 12 in 1996.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO