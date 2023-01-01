Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Reveals Leslie Jordan's Replacement in First Look at Winter Premiere
It's been two months since beloved actor Leslie Jordan died. At the time of his death, he was starring in Call Me Kat at Phil. As TV Insider noted, the show cast Vicki Lawrence to fill the void left by Jordan. Now, the publication has the first look at Lawrence's character, Phil's mother.
When Will the Droughtlander End? STARZ Reveals the Answer With a First-Look 'Outlander' Trailer!
Just in time for Christmas, Outlander is delivering a gift to fans of the hit STARZ series in the form of a first-look trailer for season 7, as well as the key art for the season, and the news that the Droughtlander will end in Summer 2023, but no specific date as yet.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Kate Walsh Breaks Down Madeline’s Funniest ‘Emily in Paris’ Scene: “The Pigeons Were Insane”
Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix features one heck of a coo d’état. Not a coup…a coo, because, well, pigeons. If you have yet to watch Season 3, Episode 3, “Coo D’état,” you might want to stop reading to avoid spoilers. But if you’re caught up with Sylvie’s elaborate scheme to get her old Savoir office back, then read on to hear actor Kate Walsh break down one of the funniest scenes of the show. Yes, it involved pigeons. And yes the pigeons were real.
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Jessica Chastain Felt ‘Personally Offended’ Performing Tammy Wynette Hit for ‘George & Tammy’
December 4 marked the long-awaited premiere of George & Tammy, a six-part biopic series chronicling the careers and marriage of George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain). At the start of the project, Chastain was already a fan of Tammy Wynette and her iconic discography. And as filming...
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
BBC Drops ‘Doctor Who’ Teaser Trailer With David Tennant, Catherine Tate & Ncuti Gatwa Ahead Of 2023 Premiere
A new season of Doctor Who is coming in 2023 and the BBC dropped a teaser trailer as a holiday gift to fans. Ncuti Gatwa is the Fifteenth Doctor but before he makes his appearance, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor returns, now as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor made her exit. In the preview, Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble appears feeling some sort of way. “Sometimes, I think there’s something missing,” she says. “Like I had something lovely and it’s gone.” Tennant’s Doctor emerges saying, “I don’t know who I am anymore.” Donna Noble is seemingly in danger as the Fourteenth Doctor says...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Tri-City Herald
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow “Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power,” according to Netflix’s logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they’ll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal.
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Deborah James and more
Grease star Olivia Newton-John, singer Meat Loaf and podcaster and activist Deborah James were among the stars who died in 2022.The past year saw a number of unexpected deaths of much-loved celebrities, along with the loss of veterans from the entertainment industry.Here are some of the high-profile figures who were mourned during the past 12 months:JANUARYSidney PoitierThe Bahamian-American Hollywood star, known for films including In the Heat of the Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, died aged 94.He was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor and US President Joe Biden, Barack...
They claimed a Disneyland actor hit their child, so Pooh took the stand
In April 1980, a nondescript Orange County courtroom was packed to the gills with spectators watching Winnie the Pooh take the stand.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
Netflix Shares The First Image Of Lady Agatha Danbury In The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
Netflix is ready to kick off the new year with a bit of good news. The streaming platform has unveiled the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte. Played by Arsema Thomas, the first image of Agatha Danbury places the young royal staring into the eyes of another woman in the midst of the evening.
Comments / 0