ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Louisiana float wins Rose Parade showmanship award

PASADENA, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s entry in the 2023 Rose Parade has earned the state’s office of tourism an award for a second year running. The Louisiana Office of Tourism, under the leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment for the “Celebration Riverboat” float.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Who are the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2023?

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2023 program from Dallas. Before ringing in the new year with a special program on December 31 at 11:30pm CT, we want you to get to know the hosts. We asked each of them the same four questions:
DALLAS, TX
ktalnews.com

2 ways to watch the spectacular NYE fireworks show

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Everyone is talking about the end of 2022 and the new beginnings that come with 2023. Why not celebrate a new year with a bang — or a few hundred!. Saturday’s “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023” broadcast will include the “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy