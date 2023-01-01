ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting at Fresno apartment, PD say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a stray bullet struck him inside his apartment according to Fresno Police Department. Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Fresno Police Department say they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue. Police say a man in his 40s suffered from […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for fraud and vehicle burglary in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know who this is?. The Clovis Police Department says they are wanted for both fraud and vehicle burglary. According to Clovis Police, the alleged crimes took place at Walmart and GB3. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP...
CLOVIS, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

New 'Winter Storm Risk Map' created for Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A new 'Winter Storm Risk Map' has been created for Fresno County. The County of Fresno and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office have created the map so residents can identify high-risk zones in their area. They say they are monitoring incoming storms and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy