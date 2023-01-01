Read full article on original website
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 robbery suspects in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a robbery at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue, and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
Man shot and killed in Fresno's last homicide of 2022 identified
On Monday, Fresno police identified the victim of the shooting at the intersection of Turner and Jackson avenues as 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo.
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
Man dead after shooting at Fresno apartment, PD say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a stray bullet struck him inside his apartment according to Fresno Police Department. Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Fresno Police Department say they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue. Police say a man in his 40s suffered from […]
Missing man found after Silver Alert activated by CHP
The California Highway Patrol says the missing man that activated a Silver Alert Saturday has been found.
Flames break out at northeast Fresno home, no injuries reported
Fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in northeast Fresno.
35-year-old man dies after crashing into canal in Kings County, CHP says
A man has died after crashing into a canal in Kings County early Monday morning.
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
KMPH.com
Video: Accused drunk driver arrested after crashing into on-duty officer in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused drunk driver is now behind bars after hitting an on-duty Visalia police officer on New Year’s Eve. According to the Visalia Police Department, Daniel Solis was driving on Main Street at West Street when he ran a red light and hit the officer's vehicle.
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street. They say they arrived to find the […]
PD: 1st homicide of 2023 after Fresno man shot dead
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Just two days before the new year on Dec. 30, the city of Fresno had its 61st homicide for 2022. Less than 24 hours after Jan. 1, the city had its first homicide of 2023. Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and […]
78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose
A Fresno County driver had to be rescued Saturday night from fast-moving flood water.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for fraud and vehicle burglary in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know who this is?. The Clovis Police Department says they are wanted for both fraud and vehicle burglary. According to Clovis Police, the alleged crimes took place at Walmart and GB3. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP...
New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has launched an interactive map showing which areas are at risk of experiencing mudslides and flooding.
legalexaminer.com
DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two
Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
Man shot and killed in Tulare's 1st homicide of 2023
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.
KMPH.com
New 'Winter Storm Risk Map' created for Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A new 'Winter Storm Risk Map' has been created for Fresno County. The County of Fresno and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office have created the map so residents can identify high-risk zones in their area. They say they are monitoring incoming storms and...
KMPH.com
Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
